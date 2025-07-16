Managing an IRA Rollover can boost your retirement savings. But getting it wrong can cost you thousands.

Changing jobs, retiring or wanting to simplify your investments are all reasons to transfer funds from one retirement plan to another.

Rollover IRAs are often the preferred option for prolonging the tax-exempt status of savings. But the process hides several formidable pitfalls, some of which can generate thousands of dollars in taxes and penalties.

Here's how to avoid the most common and costly mistakes.

IRA Rollover: A strategic tool to be handled with precision

An IRA Rollover involves transferring funds from a retirement account, such as an old IRA or 401(k), to a new Individual Retirement Account (IRA) , usually with the aim of optimizing fees and investment options.

When used correctly, rollover allows you to maintain the tax-free status of accumulated sums, as part of your Retirement Planning.

But the IRS strictly regulates these operations. If you make the slightest mistake, part of the funds may be considered as an early withdrawal, subject to income tax and a 10% tax penalty if you're under the age of 59 and a half.

Rule #1: Avoid indirect rollover

The golden rule is simple: always prefer a direct transfer, also known as a "trustee-to-trustee transfer", to an indirect rollover.

In a direct rollover, funds are sent directly from the old plan to the new IRA account, without ever passing through your account. This is the safest option: no tax deductions, no delays, no unnecessary paperwork.

Conversely, if you receive a check or wire transfer in your name (indirect rollover), the tax authorities require a 20% direct debit.

You then have 60 days to transfer the entire amount, including the 20% withheld, to your IRA. If you can't make up the difference out of your pocket, it will be taxed and possibly penalized. A frequent and costly faux pas.

The countdown: The 60-day rule

The 60-day deadline is strict and non-negotiable. Missing the deadline by even one day turns the rollover into a taxable withdrawal.

Of course, there are exceptions in the event of an error by the financial institution, but these are rare and difficult to obtain. To avoid stress, avoid any rollover involving manual handling of funds.

Once a year, no more

Another tricky rule is that you can only make one IRA-to-IRA rollover per 12-month period. This limit applies to all your IRA accounts, regardless of institution.

If you make two rollovers in a year, the second one will be taxed, with a 10% extra penalty if you're under the required age.

The good news is that this limitation does not apply to direct transfers, nor to rollovers from a 401(k) -type plan to an IRA.

Special cases: When to avoid a rollover

In certain situations, rollovers are not advisable:

If you're 55 or over and quit your job, you can withdraw the funds from your 401(k) without paying the 10% penalty. But if you roll them over to an IRA and withdraw before age 59 and a half, you'll be penalized.

If your company retirement plan contains appreciated employer stock, it's best to consult a tax advisor. You could benefit from favorable tax treatment (Net Unrealized Appreciation) by keeping them out of the rollover.

IRA Rollover: Caution and anticipation

IRA Rollovers are powerful tools for securing and optimizing your retirement. But every transfer must be carefully planned.

Favor direct transfers, respect deadlines, avoid multiple rollovers, and consult an expert in case of doubt.

A simple oversight or misunderstanding of the rules can have serious tax consequences.

In a system where IRAs play a crucial role in supplementing Social Security , it would be a shame for your retirement plan to be jeopardized by an avoidable error.