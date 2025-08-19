Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) remain one of the most popular ways for Americans to prepare for retirement, and the debate among experts on the best ways to utilize these accounts is intensifying.
From tax advantages to investment strategies and common mistakes to avoid, here’s what leading voices in the field are saying.
Why IRAs still matter
Experts agree that the strength of IRAs lies in their simplicity and tax benefits. “IRAs are simple and are an extremely easy investment plan to help save for your retirement years,” said Wilson Coffman, CFA, President at Coffman Retirement Group, cited by Business Insider.
Guardian Life highlights the dual advantage: “IRAs are tax-advantaged savings accounts. Traditional IRAs grow federal income tax-deferred, while Roth IRAs grow income tax-free,” according to its official website.
Similarly, Wealthfront underlines the main draw: “Perhaps IRAs’ best known benefit is their tax-advantaged status — this benefit is designed to encourage you to put money away for later,” according to Leotie Fukawa, a Product Specialist at Wealthfront and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).
How to invest within an IRA
Choosing investments is often the hardest part for beginners. T. Row Price, a global investment management firm, stresses the importance of adapting to your timeline: “Younger investors can lean heavily into Stocks; older ones should gradually shift more to Bonds - but still retain some growth exposure since retirement may last decades”, said Judith Ward and Roger Young from T. Row Price.
For those who prefer a hands-off approach, target-date funds are a simple solution. “Target-date funds… automatically adjust a portfolio’s asset allocation over time, reducing risk as investors near retirement,” said Christine Benz from Morningstar.
And if you’re not sure where to start, Arielle O’Shea, Head of Content, Investing & Taxes at NerdWallet, recommends diversification with Stocks, Bonds, ETFs, or Mutual Funds matched to your risk tolerance and time horizon.
Their rule of thumb: the “100 minus your age” formula, meaning a 40-year-old could hold roughly 60% in Stocks and 40% in Bonds.
The case for Roth IRAs
Many experts point out that Roth IRAs have unique advantages. Rob Burnette, CEO of Outlook Financial Center, told AARP: “Having sources of tax-free income in retirement makes more of your retirement dollars available for lifestyle expenses.”
Kelly Gilbert of EFG Financial added: “Since RMDs are never required in Roth IRAs, this enables better control of your retirement account drawdown rates and easier tax planning during retirement,” also cited by AARP.
For those thinking about legacy planning, Roth IRAs are also powerful. “Roth IRAs are a great wealth transfer vehicle for people who are already retired…they enable you to transfer wealth tax-free,” explained Brandon Reese to AARP.
Common pitfalls to avoid
While the advantages are clear, experts also warn about traps. Aaron Tallen from Security Benefit told Kiplinger: “I know where my tax bracket is today, but I have no idea what my tax obligation will be in the future,” reminding investors that Roth conversions can carry uncertainty.
Financial adviser Terry Parham highlighted discipline issues: “It’s a less effective forced savings,” he said to Kiplinger, warning that Roth IRAs allow withdrawals of contributions anytime, which can tempt savers to dip into retirement money too soon.
Another practical reminder: don’t ignore your 401(k) if your employer offers a match. As Kiplinger emphasized, “Ensure you’re capturing the full company match in your 401(k) first — it’s free money.” After that, an IRA can add flexibility and more investment options.
Final thoughts
Whether you are 25 or 55, experts agree on one key message: IRAs remain a cornerstone of retirement planning.
They offer tax benefits, investment flexibility, and long-term growth potential if used wisely.
As Wilson Coffman put it, IRAs are “an extremely easy investment plan” for the future. The challenge is not whether to use them, but how to maximize them.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
