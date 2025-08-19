Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) remain one of the most popular ways for Americans to prepare for retirement, and the debate among experts on the best ways to utilize these accounts is intensifying.

From tax advantages to investment strategies and common mistakes to avoid, here’s what leading voices in the field are saying.

Why IRAs still matter

Experts agree that the strength of IRAs lies in their simplicity and tax benefits. “IRAs are simple and are an extremely easy investment plan to help save for your retirement years,” said Wilson Coffman, CFA, President at Coffman Retirement Group, cited by Business Insider.

Guardian Life highlights the dual advantage: “IRAs are tax-advantaged savings accounts. Traditional IRAs grow federal income tax-deferred, while Roth IRAs grow income tax-free,” according to its official website.

Similarly, Wealthfront underlines the main draw: “Perhaps IRAs’ best known benefit is their tax-advantaged status — this benefit is designed to encourage you to put money away for later,” according to Leotie Fukawa, a Product Specialist at Wealthfront and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).

How to invest within an IRA

Choosing investments is often the hardest part for beginners. T. Row Price, a global investment management firm, stresses the importance of adapting to your timeline: “Younger investors can lean heavily into Stocks; older ones should gradually shift more to Bonds - but still retain some growth exposure since retirement may last decades”, said Judith Ward and Roger Young from T. Row Price.

For those who prefer a hands-off approach, target-date funds are a simple solution. “ Target-date funds … automatically adjust a portfolio’s asset allocation over time, reducing risk as investors near retirement,” said Christine Benz from Morningstar.

And if you’re not sure where to start, Arielle O’Shea, Head of Content, Investing & Taxes at NerdWallet, recommends diversification with Stocks, Bonds, ETFs, or Mutual Funds matched to your risk tolerance and time horizon.

Their rule of thumb: the “100 minus your age” formula, meaning a 40-year-old could hold roughly 60% in Stocks and 40% in Bonds.

The case for Roth IRAs

Many experts point out that Roth IRAs have unique advantages. Rob Burnette, CEO of Outlook Financial Center, told AARP: “Having sources of tax-free income in retirement makes more of your retirement dollars available for lifestyle expenses.”

Kelly Gilbert of EFG Financial added: “Since RMDs are never required in Roth IRAs, this enables better control of your retirement account drawdown rates and easier tax planning during retirement,” also cited by AARP.

For those thinking about legacy planning, Roth IRAs are also powerful. “Roth IRAs are a great wealth transfer vehicle for people who are already retired…they enable you to transfer wealth tax-free,” explained Brandon Reese to AARP.

Common pitfalls to avoid

While the advantages are clear, experts also warn about traps. Aaron Tallen from Security Benefit told Kiplinger: “I know where my tax bracket is today, but I have no idea what my tax obligation will be in the future,” reminding investors that Roth conversions can carry uncertainty.

Financial adviser Terry Parham highlighted discipline issues: “It’s a less effective forced savings,” he said to Kiplinger, warning that Roth IRAs allow withdrawals of contributions anytime, which can tempt savers to dip into retirement money too soon.

Another practical reminder: don’t ignore your 401(k) if your employer offers a match. As Kiplinger emphasized, “Ensure you’re capturing the full company match in your 401(k) first — it’s free money.” After that, an IRA can add flexibility and more investment options.

Final thoughts

Whether you are 25 or 55, experts agree on one key message: IRAs remain a cornerstone of retirement planning.

They offer tax benefits, investment flexibility, and long-term growth potential if used wisely.

As Wilson Coffman put it, IRAs are “an extremely easy investment plan” for the future. The challenge is not whether to use them, but how to maximize them.