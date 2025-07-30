Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play a central role in the retirement planning strategy of American households. These accounts offer significant tax advantages for those seeking to save for retirement, particularly as a complement to or in the absence of an occupational retirement savings plan such as a 401(k).
Among the various types of IRAs available, two options are sometimes confused: Traditional IRAs and Spousal IRAs. Yet their functions, eligibility criteria and benefits are quite distinct.
Traditional IRA: The classic formula
The Traditional IRA is an individual retirement savings account that allows contributions to be made with pre-tax income, thereby reducing taxable income for the current year.
The gains generated (interest, dividends, capital gains) from the investments are not taxed until withdrawn. It’s a tax-deferred growth mechanism that encourages long-term capital accumulation.
However, withdrawals made after age 59 and a half are taxed as ordinary income. Before that age, early withdrawals are penalized, apart from certain exceptions.
From age 73, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) must be made, imposing an annual minimum withdrawal schedule.
The Traditional IRA is open to anyone with taxable income, even if they are also covered by a 401(k) plan or Social Security benefits. However, deductibility of contributions depends on household income.
The Spousal IRA: A valuable exception for married couples
The Spousal IRA is a special provision that enables a spouse with no income, or very low income, to benefit from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) thanks to his or her partner's income.
This is a particularly useful solution in families where one of the spouses stays at home, raises the children or is temporarily out of the job market.
The principle is simple: the working spouse can finance an IRA on behalf of the non-working spouse, as long as the couple declares their income jointly and the household income covers the total amount of the contributions.
But there is something important to note: Although funded by the active spouse, the account belongs entirely to the beneficiary spouse. This is a real recognition of his or her long-term financial autonomy, even without direct professional activity.
In short, a Spousal IRA is a means of accessing a Traditional IRA (or Roth IRA) for people who, in theory, would not be entitled to one. It is not, therefore, a separate type of IRA, but a special eligibility scheme.
Tax and contribution advantages of Spousal IRAs
The tax advantages of Spousal IRAs are identical to those of conventional IRAs. The inactive spouse can choose between a Traditional IRA (deductible contributions, taxable withdrawals) or a Roth IRA (non-deductible contributions, tax-free withdrawals), depending on the household income level.
In 2025, the contribution limit is $7,000 per person, or $8,000 if one or both spouses are age 50 or over, thanks to the catch-up contribution.
This means that a couple can contribute up to $14,000 or $16,000 a year to two separate IRAs, provided their overall taxable income allows it.
This ability to double retirement savings via two separate accounts represents a powerful lever for retirement planning, especially when you consider the long-term benefits of compounding.
Why the Spousal IRA is essential for retirement planning
The Spousal IRA is much more than a tax solution, it's a tool for financial inclusion. Too often, spouses without a regular income neglect their long-term financial security.
Yet Social Security benefits or a spouse's income are not always enough to guarantee a secure retirement, especially in the event of death, divorce or a change in professional situation.
Opening a Spousal IRA means actively preparing for your retirement, even without personal income. It also means offering your family greater financial stability in the future by better distributing sources of income at retirement age.
Which retirement strategy is right for your household?
The choice between a Traditional IRA and a Spousal IRA doesn't conflict. The Spousal IRA is a gateway to a Traditional IRA (or Roth IRA) when personal income is lacking or insufficient. For married couples with unequal incomes, it is a formidable planning tool.
In a global retirement planning logic, it is often wise to maximize both accounts. This makes it possible to double retirement savings while taking advantage of immediate (Traditional IRA) or deferred (Roth IRA) tax benefits, depending on household income and objectives.
By intelligently integrating the Spousal IRA into your retirement strategy, you can strengthen the security of each spouse and prepare for the future on a more balanced basis.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 post-US GDP data
EUR/USD keeps its bearish tone well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, breaching below the 1.1500 contention zone on the back of further gains in the US Dollar. The move higher in the Greenback follows the better-than-expected ADP data and a firm flash Q2 GDP figures.
GBP/USD trims gains near 1.3340 on USD strength
The British Pound manages to regain the smile on Wednesday, with GBP/USD now reducing its earlier gains and returning to the 1.3340 zone after bottoming out in new two-month troughs in the previous day. In the meantime, Cable’s acceptable advance comes despite extra gains in the Greenback, backed by solid data releases.
Gold faces some selling pressure near $3,320 ahead of Fed
Gold’s downside momentum now gathers pace and sends the yellow metal to the $3,320 zone midweek, while traders assess the latest US data and gear up for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later in the day.
BoC set to keep interest rate on hold amid tariff uncertainty
The July meeting could be the fourth consecutive decision with rates at 2.75%. US tariffs would remain in the spotlight at Governor Macklem’s press conference. The Canadian Dollar maintains a positive tone vs. the US Dollar.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.