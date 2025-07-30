Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play a central role in the retirement planning strategy of American households. These accounts offer significant tax advantages for those seeking to save for retirement, particularly as a complement to or in the absence of an occupational retirement savings plan such as a 401(k).

Among the various types of IRAs available, two options are sometimes confused: Traditional IRAs and Spousal IRAs. Yet their functions, eligibility criteria and benefits are quite distinct.

Traditional IRA: The classic formula

The Traditional IRA is an individual retirement savings account that allows contributions to be made with pre-tax income, thereby reducing taxable income for the current year.

The gains generated (interest, dividends, capital gains) from the investments are not taxed until withdrawn. It’s a tax-deferred growth mechanism that encourages long-term capital accumulation.

However, withdrawals made after age 59 and a half are taxed as ordinary income. Before that age, early withdrawals are penalized, apart from certain exceptions.

From age 73, Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) must be made, imposing an annual minimum withdrawal schedule.

The Traditional IRA is open to anyone with taxable income, even if they are also covered by a 401(k) plan or Social Security benefits. However, deductibility of contributions depends on household income.

The Spousal IRA: A valuable exception for married couples

The Spousal IRA is a special provision that enables a spouse with no income, or very low income, to benefit from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) thanks to his or her partner's income.

This is a particularly useful solution in families where one of the spouses stays at home, raises the children or is temporarily out of the job market.

The principle is simple: the working spouse can finance an IRA on behalf of the non-working spouse, as long as the couple declares their income jointly and the household income covers the total amount of the contributions.

But there is something important to note: Although funded by the active spouse, the account belongs entirely to the beneficiary spouse. This is a real recognition of his or her long-term financial autonomy, even without direct professional activity.

In short, a Spousal IRA is a means of accessing a Traditional IRA (or Roth IRA ) for people who, in theory, would not be entitled to one. It is not, therefore, a separate type of IRA, but a special eligibility scheme.

Tax and contribution advantages of Spousal IRAs

The tax advantages of Spousal IRAs are identical to those of conventional IRAs. The inactive spouse can choose between a Traditional IRA (deductible contributions, taxable withdrawals) or a Roth IRA (non-deductible contributions, tax-free withdrawals), depending on the household income level.

In 2025, the contribution limit is $7,000 per person, or $8,000 if one or both spouses are age 50 or over, thanks to the catch-up contribution.

This means that a couple can contribute up to $14,000 or $16,000 a year to two separate IRAs, provided their overall taxable income allows it.

This ability to double retirement savings via two separate accounts represents a powerful lever for retirement planning, especially when you consider the long-term benefits of compounding .

Why the Spousal IRA is essential for retirement planning

The Spousal IRA is much more than a tax solution, it's a tool for financial inclusion. Too often, spouses without a regular income neglect their long-term financial security.

Yet Social Security benefits or a spouse's income are not always enough to guarantee a secure retirement, especially in the event of death, divorce or a change in professional situation.

Opening a Spousal IRA means actively preparing for your retirement, even without personal income. It also means offering your family greater financial stability in the future by better distributing sources of income at retirement age.

Which retirement strategy is right for your household?

The choice between a Traditional IRA and a Spousal IRA doesn't conflict. The Spousal IRA is a gateway to a Traditional IRA (or Roth IRA) when personal income is lacking or insufficient. For married couples with unequal incomes, it is a formidable planning tool.

In a global retirement planning logic, it is often wise to maximize both accounts. This makes it possible to double retirement savings while taking advantage of immediate (Traditional IRA) or deferred (Roth IRA) tax benefits, depending on household income and objectives.

By intelligently integrating the Spousal IRA into your retirement strategy, you can strengthen the security of each spouse and prepare for the future on a more balanced basis.