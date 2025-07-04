Retirement may seem light years away, especially when you're juggling with student loans, rent and the cost of living. But there's one discreet move that can pay off: start planning for retirement as early as possible, with an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), for example.
Why now? Because in the world of personal finance and investing, time isn't just money, it's also exponential growth, tax advantages and future freedom. And the earlier you start saving, the greater these benefits become.
Let's take a look at why starting to save early on an IRA could be one of the smartest financial moves you can make, even if you only contribute a little at first.
Compound interest: Your best ally in retirement planning
The greatest advantage of opening an early retirement account (IRA) is the power of compound interest. When you invest money, it produces returns, and those returns, in turn, produce more returns.
Over time, this snowball effect can turn modest contributions into substantial retirement savings.
Investing $1,000 today with an annual interest rate of 8% would earn you more than $10,000 in 30 years, thanks to compound interest.
Source: Nationwide Retirement Plans
Time multiplies your money. By starting early, your money works harder, so you don't have to do it later.
Let's say you invest $7,000 per year, the limit for an IRA, starting at age 25. By the time you're 67, assuming a 7% average annual return, you could have over $900,000. Wait just 10 years to start, and you'd need to contribute nearly twice as much annually to reach the same goal (and the maximum yearly limits set by the IRS wouldn’t let you do it).
Start an IRA early to avoid catching up later
It's tempting to put off saving for retirement until your twenties or thirties. But the longer you wait, the harder – and more expensive – it becomes to catch up.
For example:
- Starting to save $250/month at age 25 will give you about $750,000 by age 65.
- Starting at 35 with the same amount will give you about $375,000.
- Starting at age 45 would save you only $175,000.
The longer you delay, the more you'll have to save each month to compensate. And it gets more complicated as family burdens or expenses increase with age.
Starting an IRA early means saving less for the same amount in retirement
Here's a counter-intuitive truth: saving early often means saving less in total, while accumulating more money in the end, thanks in particular to compound interest.
Let's imagine two people:
- Person A starts saving at age 25 and contributes $7,000 a year for 10 years, then adds nothing between age 35 and 67.
- Person B starts at age 35 and contributes $7,000 each year until age 67, for a total of 32 years of contributions.
Assume an average annual return of 7%, excluding taxes and inflation.
At age 67, both individuals will have accumulated:
- Person A: $901,902
- Person B: $825,534
So, at age 67, Person A, who saved only $70,000 over 10 years, but started early, could have more money in retirement than Person B, who saved $224,000 over 32 years, but started later.
Source: Fidelity
This is the power of time and compound interest. Money invested early benefits from decades of growth on itself. And that can offset, even outweigh, larger contributions started later.
Of course, this is a theoretical example, which doesn't take into account fees, taxes or market fluctuations. But the message is clear: the earlier you start, the less you'll need to save to reach your goals.
Small amounts can make a big difference
Can't put aside $7,000 a year? That's not a problem. The key is to start with what you can – even $50 or $100 a month – and build up gradually.
With an IRA, you're flexible: you can contribute at your own pace, and even automate your monthly payments.
When it comes to retirement savings, regularity is more powerful than amount.
Starting an IRA early means taking advantage of tax benefits for longer
Another important advantage of an IRA is its tax benefits. Depending on the type of account you choose, Traditional or Roth IRA.
- Your contributions can reduce your taxable income today (Traditional IRA).
- Or your withdrawals will be entirely tax-free in retirement (Roth IRA).
In both cases, investments benefit from tax-sheltered growth, accelerating their development over the long term.
And the earlier you start, the longer you'll benefit from these tax advantages.
Don't rely solely on Social Security
Many Americans think that Social Security will be enough to live on in retirement. But it's only a safety net, replacing an average of 40% of earned income, according to a Social Security Administration report, rarely enough to live comfortably.
Worse still, according to the latest report from the Social Security Board of Trustees, without reform, the fund's exhaustion date is now estimated at 2034. At that point, only 81% of projected benefits could be paid out, a reduction of around 19% for beneficiaries.
Opening an IRA means taking matters into your own hands and not relying exclusively on an uncertain public system.
Starting retirement planning early also means greater freedom
Saving young doesn't just mean having more money. It means having more options, such as retiring earlier, changing career, taking a sabbatical year, starting your own business... With well-built savings, these choices become possible.
Conversely, the longer you delay saving, the more you're tied to your salary and your obligations.
Don't wait for the “right moment”
There will always be a good excuse not to start saving for retirement now. But waiting is expensive. And it's often an invisible cost until it's too late.
Opening an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) early, even with small amounts, gives you an advantage that most people don't have.
You benefit from compound interest, tax advantages, reduce your dependence on Social Security, and develop a retirement savings discipline now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.