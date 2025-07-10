Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are essential pillars of retirement planning in the United States. Their main advantage lies in their preferential tax treatment, which enables savers to grow their capital over the long term, while reducing their current or future tax burden.
But like all financial products, IRAs require careful management. Used incorrectly, they can lead to errors with significant financial consequences, particularly in terms of taxes, penalties and returns. Here are the main mistakes to avoid.
1. Making the wrong choice between a Traditional IRA and a Roth IRA
One of the most common mistakes is failing to understand the fundamental differences between the two types of IRAs. In a Traditional IRA, contributions are generally tax-deductible, but withdrawals at retirement are taxable.
Conversely, contributions to a Roth IRA are not tax-deductible, but withdrawals (under certain conditions) are tax-free.
This choice has a direct impact on your tax situation at retirement. A saver in a high tax bracket today, but expecting lower income in retirement, is well advised to opt for a traditional IRA.
Conversely, a young taxpayer in a low or stable bracket will often benefit more from a Roth. Ignoring this distinction can result in significant tax losses over the long term.
2. Waiting too long to contribute
Many savers wait until the tax deadline (usually mid-April) to make their IRA contributions. Yet the earlier in the year you contribute, the more room your capital has to grow thanks to the effect of compound interest.
Delaying your contributions, year after year, seriously limits the growth potential of your retirement savings.
In a retirement planning context, every month counts: investing in January rather than April can generate thousands of extra dollars over thirty years.
3. Leaving funds uninvested
An underestimated mistake with far-reaching consequences is leaving money in an IRA account without investing it.
Contrary to popular belief, money put into an IRA does not automatically earn a return. It must be actively invested in assets like stocks, bonds, index funds and so on.
An uninvested IRA is tied-up capital, exposed to currency erosion. Many individuals discover too late that their money has been sitting in cash for years, without generating the slightest interest.
This mistake seriously compromises long-term growth objectives linked to retirement.
4. Making an early withdrawal
Withdrawing funds from an IRA before the age of 59 and a half entails, with certain exceptions, a 10% penalty, in addition to ordinary taxation.
This may happen in the event of a financial emergency, but such a decision can do lasting damage to your retirement strategy.
Retirement savings must remain capital dedicated to the long term. Using an IRA as an emergency reserve means sacrificing part of your right to future peace of mind. The best protection is to set up an independent emergency fund outside your retirement accounts.
5. Exceeding contribution limits
In 2025, the annual contribution limit to an IRA is set at $7,000 ($8,000 for people aged 50 or over).
Contributing more than this will result in a 6% tax penalty on the excess amount, each year for as long as the excess remains uncorrected.
This kind of error can occur when contributions are made to several accounts, or when income changes during the year.
To avoid this, we recommend rigorous monitoring of your payments, in conjunction with a financial or tax advisor.
6. Executing a rollover incorrectly
It's common practice to transfer funds from a 401(k) or an old IRA to a new account. But an indirect rollover, mishandled, can be considered a taxable withdrawal if the funds aren't redeposited into another account within 60 days.
Many errors occur when a saver receives a cheque in his or her name and delays reinvesting it.
The safest solution is to opt for a direct rollover, in which funds are transferred directly from one administrator to another.
This type of transfer is not considered taxable, provided it is well structured.
7. Forget mandatory distributions
From age 73 onwards, holders of a traditional IRA are required to withdraw an annual minimum, called Required Minimum Distribution (RMD).
These amounts are taxable, and failure to take them can result in a 25% penalty on the amount not withdrawn.
RMDs must be integrated into your retirement planning strategy. A well-planned withdrawal can help you avoid a tax hit, or even reinvest in other vehicles (Roth IRA, after-tax account) if you don't need the funds to live on.
8. Neglecting to update beneficiaries
The beneficiaries designated on an IRA take precedence over the wishes expressed in a will. In the event of your death, the sums paid out will revert directly to the people named, regardless of changes in your personal situation.
Failing to update your beneficiaries after a divorce, marriage or birth can create real family dramas.
Worse still, failing to designate a beneficiary means that the account passes through the estate, with serious tax and administrative consequences.
9. Not taking advantage of charitable distributions
From the age of 70 and a half, it is possible to donate up to $108,000 (in 2025) directly from your IRA to charity, via a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD).
This type of donation reduces taxable income and can satisfy RMD obligations.
It's a little-known strategy, but particularly advantageous for retirees who don't need their RMDs to live, and wish to support a cause. It reduces adjusted gross income without having to itemize deductions.
10. Assuming a 401(k) is enough
Finally, many employees think their 401(k) is enough to cover their future needs. This is a strategic mistake. IRAs often offer more investment flexibility and can effectively complement a company plan.
Ideally, as part of a comprehensive retirement planning strategy, employees should first contribute to their 401(k) until they reach their employer-matched contribution level, and then fund an IRA.
This approach maximizes the tax benefits and diversification of your investments.
Conclusion
Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are invaluable tools for building a solid retirement portfolio. But they require constant attention, a good understanding of tax rules, and rigorous planning.
At a time when Social Security alone no longer guarantees a comfortable standard of living in retirement, it's crucial to make the most of IRA accounts, avoiding the common mistakes presented here.
Working with a financial advisor can help you implement a coherent strategy, optimize your choices between IRA, Roth IRA, and 401(k), and navigate an increasingly complex tax environment. When it comes to retirement savings, mistakes are costly – and vigilance pays off.
IRAs FAQs
An IRA (Individual Retirement Account) allows you to make tax-deferred investments to save money and provide financial security when you retire. There are different types of IRAs, the most common being a traditional one – in which contributions may be tax-deductible – and a Roth IRA, a personal savings plan where contributions are not tax deductible but earnings and withdrawals may be tax-free. When you add money to your IRA, this can be invested in a wide range of financial products, usually a portfolio based on bonds, stocks and mutual funds.
Yes. For conventional IRAs, one can get exposure to Gold by investing in Gold-focused securities, such as ETFs. In the case of a self-directed IRA (SDIRA), which offers the possibility of investing in alternative assets, Gold and precious metals are available. In such cases, the investment is based on holding physical Gold (or any other precious metals like Silver, Platinum or Palladium). When investing in a Gold IRA, you don’t keep the physical metal, but a custodian entity does.
They are different products, both designed to help individuals save for retirement. The 401(k) is sponsored by employers and is built by deducting contributions directly from the paycheck, which are usually matched by the employer. Decisions on investment are very limited. An IRA, meanwhile, is a plan that an individual opens with a financial institution and offers more investment options. Both systems are quite similar in terms of taxation as contributions are either made pre-tax or are tax-deductible. You don’t have to choose one or the other: even if you have a 401(k) plan, you may be able to put extra money aside in an IRA
The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t specifically give any requirements regarding minimum contributions to start and deposit in an IRA (it does, however, for conversions and withdrawals). Still, some brokers may require a minimum amount depending on the funds you would like to invest in. On the other hand, the IRS establishes a maximum amount that an individual can contribute to their IRA each year.
Investment volatility is an inherent risk to any portfolio, including an IRA. The more traditional IRAs – based on a portfolio made of stocks, bonds, or mutual funds – is subject to market fluctuations and can lead to potential losses over time. Having said that, IRAs are long-term investments (even over decades), and markets tend to rise beyond short-term corrections. Still, every investor should consider their risk tolerance and choose a portfolio that suits it. Stocks tend to be more volatile than bonds, and assets available in certain self-directed IRAs, such as precious metals or cryptocurrencies, can face extremely high volatility. Diversifying your IRA investments across asset classes, sectors and geographic regions is one way to protect it against market fluctuations that could threaten its health.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.