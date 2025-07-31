As retirement approaches, many people are faced with a key question: which retirement plan should they choose to ensure a stable, worry-free financial future?

There are two main options: pension plans (defined-benefit retirement plans) and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). These two solutions are among the most widespread retirement plans in the United States, but they have very distinct characteristics, advantages and disadvantages.

Understanding their differences is crucial to optimizing your retirement planning.

Pension plans: security but little control

Pension plans, or defined-benefit plans, are offered and financed largely by the employer.

They guarantee a monthly income for life, based on a formula that takes into account years of service, retirement age and average salary. It's a promise of stability.

Benefits

Guaranteed income for life: A valuable advantage in an uncertain financial world.

A valuable advantage in an uncertain financial world. Employer responsibility: The company assumes responsibility for investment management.

The company assumes responsibility for investment management. Partial protection in the event of bankruptcy: Thanks to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), certain guarantees are available.

Limitations

Lack of portability: If you change employers, your rights may be restricted if you are not yet "vested".

If you change employers, your rights may be restricted if you are not yet "vested". Little flexibility: No choice of investments and withdrawal options are often limited to a monthly payment.

No choice of investments and withdrawal options are often limited to a monthly payment. Solvency risk: Even with federal guarantees, some pensions may be weakened if the company runs into difficulties.

IRAs: Freedom, tax advantages and individual responsibility

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are retirement accounts that you open yourself, independently of your employer.

There are two main types: The Traditional IRA , with tax-deductible contributions and taxation at the time of withdrawal, and the Roth IRA , where withdrawals are tax-free provided certain rules are met.

Benefits

Total control over investments: Stocks, Bonds, ETFs, Real Estate... You choose.

Stocks, Bonds, ETFs, Real Estate... You choose. Flexible taxation: You can withdraw your Roth contributions without penalty, and there are no Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) during your lifetime.

You can withdraw your Roth contributions without penalty, and there are no Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) during your lifetime. High portability: You keep your account whatever your professional situation.

Limits

Low contribution limits: $8,000 per year after age 50 in 2025.

$8,000 per year after age 50 in 2025. No guaranteed income: Performance depends on the market and your decisions.

Performance depends on the market and your decisions. More complex management: You are responsible for your investment strategy.

Social Security: a pillar, but insufficient on its own

Social Security provides an income base for retirement, but it's not enough to maintain the standard of living of the majority of retirees.

That's why it needs to be supplemented by a retirement plan, such as a pension or an IRA. In addition, depending on your other sources of income, part of your benefits may be taxed.

Pension Plan vs IRA: A structured comparison

To make the right choice between a pension plan and an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), it's essential to analyze several key dimensions: financing, income guarantee, investment choices, taxation, portability and accessibility.

Financing

Most pension plans are financed by the employer. In some cases, employees may also contribute, but the bulk of the responsibility lies with the company.

IRAs, on the other hand, are retirement accounts funded exclusively by the individual. This means that savings are based entirely on personal initiative, with no employer involvement.

Guaranteed income

A major advantage of pensions is the guaranteed monthly income for life. This amount is defined according to a formula integrating salary and years of service.

In contrast, IRAs do not guarantee any income. The sums available at retirement depend on the amounts paid in and the performance of the investments made in the account.

Investment choices

With a pension plan, investment decisions are made by the employer or a designated fund manager. The employee has no control over the allocation strategy.

Conversely, IRA holders have total freedom of choice. They can invest in equities, bonds, index funds, Real Estate , etc., according to their risk profile and retirement objectives.

Taxation

From a tax point of view, pensions are generally taxed as ordinary income at the time of withdrawal.

IRAs, on the other hand, offer two tax regimes. The Traditional, with deduction of contributions on entry and taxation on exit, and the Roth, with no initial deduction but totally tax-free withdrawals on retirement (subject to conditions).

This flexibility allows you to adapt your tax strategy to your current and future situation.

Portability

Another important criterion is portability. Pension plans are often tied to the employer. So, leaving the company before reaching the vesting period can limit or even cancel your pension rights.

In contrast, an IRA is portable. It follows you throughout your career, whatever your employer or professional status.

Accessibility

Finally, accessibility differs from plan to plan. Pensions depend on the existence of a group plan set up by your employer, which is no longer as common today, especially in the private sector.

IRAs, on the other hand, are open to all, subject to certain income and contribution limits. This makes them more inclusive, especially for the self-employed, SME employees or people undergoing retraining.

Toward a combined strategy?

Ideally, combining the two types of retirement plans offers a judicious balance.

A pension plan guarantees a stable income base, while an IRA, particularly a Roth IRA, allows you to supplement your retirement with flexible and potentially tax-free withdrawals.

This diversification can also enable finer-tuned tax management during retirement.

Choose according to your profile

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. If you work in the public sector or in a large company offering a generous pension, you may prefer the security of a guaranteed income.

If you're more mobile, an entrepreneur, or want to control your investments, the Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a flexible and effective alternative.

In all cases, understanding your options is the first step toward a successful retirement.