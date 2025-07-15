When it comes to choose where to invest retirement savings in the US, stocks, bonds or mutual funds usually take center stage. But retirement planning, particularly when done via an Individual Retirement Account (IRA), offers other options that might be off the radar for the average Joe.

An IRA is a tax-advantaged retirement savings account that can be opened by anyone with an income. Unlike a 401(k), which depends on an employer, an IRA is managed directly by the saver, via a bank, brokerage firm or financial advisor.

IRA accounts make it possible to diversify your investments, complement a corporate plan and access more flexible tax planning strategies.

An increasingly popular option amongst IRA holders is to invest in Real Estate, either via physical Real Estate or listed property companies, while retaining the tax benefits associated with retirement savings.

This strategy allows you to generate passive income and anticipate the drop in income associated with retirement more serenely, in addition to Social Security benefits.

Two routes to Real Estate in an IRA: REITs or direct investment

There are two main ways to incorporate Real Estate into a retirement plan using an IRA. The first, indirect route, is to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are publicly traded companies that own commercial or residential Real Estate and pay out a large proportion of their profits in the form of dividends.

The second, more direct approach, allows the purchase of physical Real Estate via a Self-Directed IRA , a specific type of account that offers greater asset flexibility.

The REIT approach is simpler to implement and more liquid: units can be bought and sold like conventional shares.

Conversely, direct investment via a Self-Directed IRA allows total control over the asset purchased, but also involves strict rules and more complex management.

Why REITs fit well into an IRA

REITs offer a number of advantages for investors. As companies are obliged to redistribute at least 90% of their taxable profits to their shareholders, they offer regular returns in the form of dividends.

Placed in a Traditional IRA, these dividends can grow tax-free until they are withdrawn at retirement. In a Roth IRA, they may even be totally tax-free if withdrawal conditions are met.

Another advantage is that REITs are easily traded on financial markets. Unlike physical Real Estate, you can sell your shares quickly if you need to, which is particularly important when you start taking mandatory distributions at age 73 in the case of a Traditional IRA.

Finally, in terms of diversification, REITs provide Real Estate exposure in a portfolio often dominated by financial assets.

Investing in Real Estate with a Self-Directed IRA

For sophisticated or experienced investors, a Self-Directed IRA allows you to go one step further by purchasing Real Estate directly.

This could be a single-family home, rental property, undeveloped land or commercial property. The IRA then becomes the legal owner of the property, and all transactions – purchases, rents, works, taxes – have to transit through the IRA account.

The main advantage of this strategy lies in the possibility of growing a property within a tax-advantaged framework.

Rents received are reinvested in the IRA without being taxed immediately, and capital gains realized on resale also benefit from deferred tax treatment (or exemption in the case of a Roth IRA).

However, the IRS imposes strict rules. The property may not be used for personal purposes, and it is forbidden to enter into transactions with relatives, known as "designated persons" (parents, children, spouse, etc.). Any breach may result in account disqualification and substantial penalties.

Which tax structure to choose: Roth or Traditional?

The choice between a Traditional IRA or a Roth IRA depends above all on your current tax situation and your retirement projections.

The former allows you to deduct your contributions from your taxable income today, in return for future taxation when you make withdrawals.

The second works the other way around: you pay taxes now, but future withdrawals, including rents and capital gains from Real Estate, are tax-free.

In the case of Real Estate, the Roth IRA is often preferred. It allows rental income and increases in value to accumulate tax-free over several decades, with the possibility of withdrawing everything tax-free at retirement, provided certain age and account-holding conditions are met.

Real Estate as a complementary pillar to Social Security

For millions of Americans, Social Security benefits remain an essential basis of retirement income.

But for many, they are insufficient to cover the cost of living, particularly in the event of medical care or increased longevity.

Investing in Real Estate can provide additional income in the form of rents, or long-term capital appreciation, while diversifying your IRA .

Integrating Real Estate into retirement planning can be done gradually, starting with exposure via REITs in a classic IRA, then eventually exploring Self-Directed IRAs for those wishing to go further in managing their wealth.

A powerful but demanding strategy

Investing in Real Estate with an IRA is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It requires a sound knowledge of tax rules, rigorous monitoring, and often the support of a professional.

But properly structured, this strategy can transform a simple retirement account into a sustainable income-generating tool, while benefiting from the tax levers provided by the system.

Before taking the plunge, it's essential to consult a specialized financial or tax advisor. He or she will be able to guide you on the right account structure, assets compatible with your profile and compliance with IRS rules.