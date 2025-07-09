When Americans prepare for retirement, many are surprised to discover that Social Security alone isn't enough to maintain their standard of living.

While it provides an essential financial foundation, it was never intended as a complete retirement solution. That's where Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) come in, offering essential support to bridge the gap between Social Security income and actual retirement needs.

Why Social Security isn't enough

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the average Social Security retirement benefit in 2024 was about $1,915 per month, or about $22,980 a year.

This amount barely covers basic living expenses in most parts of the United States, let alone health care, travel or recreation.

The AARP points out that Social Security is only designed to replace about 40% of a worker's average pre-retirement income. Yet most financial experts agree that retirees need 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income to maintain their standard of living.

More ominously, the SSA Trustees' 2024 report warned that the Social Security trust fund is expected to be depleted by 2034, when only about 77% of projected benefits will be payable, unless Congress takes action.

Source: SSA

Social Security will provide fewer and fewer benefits if not reformed, putting more responsibility on individuals to save independently, warns a CNBC report on retirement planning.

The role of IRA savings

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are one of the most effective tools for making up the shortfall left by Social Security.

Whether you choose a Traditional IRA , which allows tax-deductible contributions and taxable withdrawals, or a Roth IRA, which allows tax-free withdrawals in retirement, these accounts offer flexible, long-term growth potential.

Key benefits of IRAs

Tax advantages: Upfront deductions (Traditional) or tax-free withdrawals (Roth).

Compound growth: The earlier you contribute , the more time your money has to grow.

Investment flexibility: Choose from stocks in IRAs , Bonds, ETFs, Mutual Funds and even Gold.

Contribution limits: In 2025, people under age 50 will be able to contribute up to $7,000 a year, while those aged 50 or older will be able to add $1,000 in catch-up contributions.

How do IRAs and Social Security work together?

Social Security and Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) play distinct but complementary roles in a well-balanced retirement plan.

Social Security provides a guaranteed source of income for life, based on your earnings history and the age at which you begin claiming benefits.

It offers the security of monthly payments that are also adjusted annually for inflation through Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLAs).

Social Security, therefore, provides a reliable basis for covering essential expenses such as housing, food and basic healthcare.

However, Social Security was never designed to cover all your retirement needs. That's where IRAs come in.

With an IRA, whether traditional or Roth, you have control over how your money is invested and whether your savings can grow over time.

Unlike Social Security, which relies on a fixed formula and federal funding, an IRA offers flexibility and customization: you decide when and how much to contribute (within annual limits), what to invest in, and when to begin withdrawals (typically after age 59½, with minimum distributions required starting at age 73 for Traditional IRAs).

Strategic combination of IRAs and Social Security

One of the most strategic ways to combine an IRA with Social Security is to align their objectives.

Many financial advisors recommend using Social Security benefits to cover fixed, predictable expenses, while using IRA withdrawals to fund variable or discretionary expenses, such as travel, entertainment or unexpected medical bills.

This structure can also help you manage your taxes. You can reduce your taxable income in retirement by balancing taxable IRA withdrawals with tax-advantaged Roth IRA or Social Security payments.

Another advantage of this combination is timing. If you want to delay claiming Social Security benefits in order to receive a larger monthly benefit later (up to 8% more per year of delay until age 70), you can dip into your IRA savings in the meantime to make up the shortfall.

This approach, sometimes called a "transition strategy", can significantly improve your lifetime retirement income.

Together, Social Security and IRAs form a powerful duo, with one offering lifetime stability and inflation protection, while the other offers flexibility, growth potential and tailored income strategies.

An IRA to supplement Social Security retirement

It's risky to rely solely on Social Security. While it offers valuable support, it's not designed to fund a full retirement.

IRAs offer the flexibility, growth and tax advantages needed to take control of your financial future. By combining the two sources, retirees can enjoy a more stable, comfortable and secure retirement.