When we talk about retirement in the United States, we're talking about anticipation, diversification and financial resilience. And in this context, commodities are attracting growing interest from savers looking for security in their retirement planning during times of economic turbulence.

But can you really invest in commodities via an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) ? How does it work? And what are the limits?

Diversifying IRAs with commodities

Traditionally, retirement portfolios are mainly composed of stocks, bonds or mutual funds.

These assets, while effective over the long term, remain correlated to economic cycles and financial markets.

Now, faced with inflation, geopolitical instability or doubts about Social Security, many Americans are looking to diversify their retirement savings. That's where commodities come in.

Commodities, such as Gold, Silver, Oil and agricultural products, do not follow the same dynamics as stocks or bonds. They offer protection against the depreciation of the US Dollar (USD) and a hedge against economic shocks. In short, they provide reassurance.

Self-directed IRA: The key to investing in commodities

Not all IRAs allow you to invest in commodities. For that, you need to open a Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA), a type of account that gives investors greater flexibility.

This is particularly true of Gold IRAs , accounts specifically designed for investments in physical Gold or other precious metals.

It's this structure that allows you to integrate so-called "alternative" assets such as precious metals or commodity futures.

You then have two options:

Physical investment, especially in precious metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium). The IRS imposes strict rules: minimum purity, certified coins or ingots, secure storage in an approved depository.

Paper investment, via Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), shares in mining companies, or commodity futures. This type of investment is more fluid and often less costly.

Gold, Silver, Oil... What can you include in your IRA?

Not all commodities are eligible for an IRA. For precious metals, for example, the IRS requires a certain degree of purity:

Gold : 99.5% minimum

Silver : 99.9%

Platinum and Palladium : 99.95%

Only products manufactured by accredited institutions (such as the US Mint or certified refineries) are accepted.

In addition, they must be stored in secure, approved warehouses. In the event of physical withdrawal before the age of 59 and a half, tax penalties apply.

For other commodities (energy, agriculture, industrial metals), exposure is via derivatives or specialized ETFs, which are often more flexible in terms of regulations, but also more volatile.

What are the tax advantages for commodities in an IRA?

Individual Retirement Accounts, whether Traditional or Roth , offer a significant tax advantage: asset growth is either tax-deferred (Traditional IRA) or totally tax-free (Roth IRA).

This applies equally to equities, precious metals and commodity ETFs.

But beware: distributions are taxed as ordinary income, whether you liquidate your assets in cash or in kind. What's more, if you withdraw your funds before the legal age, a 10% penalty may apply, subject to exceptions provided for by the IRS.

Commodities and retirement planning: A prudent combination

Integrating commodities into your Retirement Planning strategy can strengthen your retirement portfolio. It's an effective way to :

Guard against inflation.

Reduce correlation with financial markets.

Diversify sources of performance.

However, experts recommend a cautious allocation, generally between 5% and 10% of the total portfolio.

Commodities can be volatile, do not generate passive income (such as dividends), and their storage or management involves specific fees.

For a more robust and diversified retirement

In an uncertain world, where the prospects for Social Security are sometimes called into question, it is more crucial than ever to build a solid, diversified retirement strategy.

Investing in commodities via an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) can be an effective lever, provided you fully understand the rules, risks and associated costs.

The use of an experienced financial advisor and the careful selection of a custodian (SDIRA account manager) are key steps in avoiding pitfalls and maximizing tax benefits.