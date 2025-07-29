At a time when preparing for retirement increasingly relies on individual savings, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) are establishing themselves as essential pillars of retirement planning in the United States.

But how much do you really need to have set aside by age 30, 40 or 60? A recent study by Fidelity , based on an analysis of 16.8 million IRA accounts, sheds valuable light on average balances by age. An opportunity to compare your situation and, above all, to draw concrete conclusions.

Striking differences between generations

Data for the fourth quarter of 2024 reveal a logical but impressive progression of IRA balances with age. Here are the average balances observed:

Generation Z (13-28 years): $6,672

$6,672 Millennials (29-44 years): $25,109

$25,109 Generation X (45-60 years): $103,952

$103,952 Baby Boomers (61-79): $257,002

As the years go by, the cumulative effect of regular contributions, stock market performance and compounding inflates the amounts. This growth is a powerful reminder of the benefits of starting an IRA early , even with small amounts.

What you should have saved for retirement

In addition to observed averages, Fidelity offers benchmarks to let you know if you're on the right track. For example:

Age Average IRA balance Recommended savings 20s $8,023

30s $21,304 1x annual salary 40s $57,326 3x annual salary 50s $124,606 6x annual salary 60s $233,781 8x to 10x annual salary 70+ $297,988



These benchmarks allow you to set realistic goals while taking into account your own income.

If you earn $75,000 a year, aiming for $225,000 in savings by age 40 is a good target, according to Fidelity.

Source: Fidelity

The central role of IRAs in retirement planning

In a landscape where traditional pensions are gradually disappearing and Social Security is no longer enough to guarantee a comfortable standard of living, IRAs have become indispensable.

They often complement a 401(k), or even replace it in the absence of a company plan.

The two main variants, the Traditional IRA and the Roth IRA , offer distinct tax advantages.

The former allows contributions to be deducted from taxable income (but withdrawals will be taxed later), while the latter taxes contributions upstream but exempts withdrawals.

In both cases, gains benefit from a snowball effect thanks to the absence of annual taxation.

The snowball effect of time and discipline

What long-term trends demonstrate is that IRA accounts benefit fully from the combination of regularity and patience.

With consistent contributions and a growth-oriented investment strategy, even modest amounts at the outset can be transformed, over decades, into substantial capital for retirement.

The progressive growth of IRA balances illustrates the power of compounding. The earlier you start, the more your savings benefit from a cumulative effect.

This doesn't mean that it's too late to start saving at an older age, but it does underline that acting early offers an advantage that's hard to make up for.

When it comes to retirement planning, time remains a precious ally, provided you use it rigorously.

Concrete retirement strategies for every age

In your twenties: Start contributing, even small amounts. The important thing is to get into the habit.

Start contributing, even small amounts. The important thing is to get into the habit. In your thirties: Try to reach 1x your annual salary and give preference to dynamic investments.

Try to reach 1x your annual salary and give preference to dynamic investments. In your forties: Go up to 3x your salary and adjust if you're behind.

Go up to 3x your salary and adjust if you're behind. In your fifties: Use catch-up contributions authorized from age 50 ($8,000 in 2025).

Use catch-up contributions authorized from age 50 ($8,000 in 2025). From age 60: Prepare for the transition to Required Minimum Distributions (RMD), mandatory from age 73.

IRA and automation: The key to regularity

One of the best ways to save regularly is to automate your IRA contributions.

By matching payments to the frequency of salaries (on the 15th and 30th of the month, for example), savers ensure that they remain disciplined, without having to think about it every month.

What's more, it's advisable to gradually increase the amounts, for example, by allocating an extra 1% each year when a salary increase occurs.

A powerful tool, provided it's put to good use

Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) offer flexibility, tax advantages and growth potential, making them an essential tool in retirement planning.

Whether you're a young worker or close to retirement, the important thing is to know where you stand, to compare without feeling guilty, and to adjust your strategy.

Finally, remember that Social Security alone will probably not be enough to cover the needs of a comfortable retirement. The IRA, properly used, can fill the gap, provided you act early... and regularly.