Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL is bound for a steep correction before ultimate 1,000% breakout

- Zilliqa price remains inside a robust daily uptrend fishing for higher highs.
- There are several indicators showing a potential pullback in the short-term before continuation of the uptrend.
Zilliqa is up by more than 170% in the past two months and its trading at $0.0322 inside a strong daily uptrend way above the 50-SMA or the 100-SMA. The digital asset seems to be pulling back strongly after a sell signal was presented on the daily chart.
Zilliqa price faces strong selling pressure in the short-term
The TD Sequential indicator presented a sell signal on December 6 which seems to be getting bearish continuation in the past 24 hours. The next bearish price target seems to be located at $0.0246 which is the 0.5 Fib retracement level and also the 50-SMA support level on the daily chart.
ZIL/USD daily chart
We have recently mentioned the potential of Zilliqa price breaking out of a reverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly chart, which was confirmed this week. The previous neckline at $0.028 could also be a potential support level if there is more selling pressure.
On the other hand, considering that ZIL did break out of an inverse head and shoulders, which is a heavily bullish pattern, the digital asset can easily continue climbing higher as there isn’t a lot of resistance to the upside, potentially targeting the next psychological level at $0.04.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
