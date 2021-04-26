- Zilliqa price strikes the upper edge of price congestion dating back to December 2020.
- Rumors about another DEX on ZIL being launched soon.
- The 10-week simple moving average (SMA), the arbitrator of trend health, creating problems for bulls.
Zilliqa price has released the overbought condition after flashing a bearish momentum divergence on the daily and weekly Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). Upside potential may be limited in the short term due to the convergence of resistance levels and the lack of a buying stampede today.
Zilliqa price may be ready for a successful breakout above 2018 high
ZIL is not as highly followed as other cryptocurrencies. Still, there are recent rumors from the Xcademy Network Community Manager, Domen T., about another decentralized exchange (DEX) being launched on the Zilliqa platform.
Hearing some rumours about another #DEX on @Zilliqa will launch— Domen T. (@DomOnChain) April 20, 2021
It's supposed to be similar to #Pancakeswap
Let's wait and see... $Zil #DeFi #bsc
It follows the first DEX introduced late in 2020, called ZilSwap, which had the goal of catapulting Zilliqa into the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). ZilSwap permits owners of Zilliqa-based digital assets to trade by utilizing an automated market maker and a permissionless liquidity protocol.
The launch of the second DEX is anticipated to be soon, and the platform will be similar to Pancake Swap. Domen T. did not get into further details about the DEX. Nevertheless, it should better position ZIL to compete in the rapidly growing DeFi space.
ZIL currently trades 45% below the 2018 high at $0.235 and just struck a significant resistance barrier framed by the upper edge of price congestion going back to late 2020 at $0.166 and the 10-week (SMA) at $0.167.
To recapture 2018 high and the all-time set earlier in the month at $0.257, ZIL needs more robust volume to overcome the $0.166-$0.167 range. If buyers finally capitulate and jump on the rally, they will meet some resistance at the 50-day SMA at $0.180, but it should be a relatively easy path to the $0.235.
The question then becomes whether the April correction was sufficient to reset Zilliqa price for a sustainable advance above $0.257. For now, price projections are contained to the all-time high.
The Graph daily chart
Maybe the rumors of a second DEX prove unfounded, and ZIL reverts to the downside. The first necessary support is the 100-day SMA at $0.139, followed by the lower edge of the price congestion at $0.105. An extended wave of selling would find support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally since the March 2020 low at $0.084 and finally the February 23 low at $0.080.
It is still too early to call, but speculators need to be open to a scenario where Zilliqa price forms the right shoulder of a head-and-shoulders top over the coming days/weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
