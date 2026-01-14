TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL bulls maintain control, next stop $0.0065

  • Zilliqa price extends gains on Wednesday, after surging more than 13% in the previous two days.
  • On-chain and derivatives data support bullish sentiment, with trading volume and open interest rising alongside positive funding rates.
  • Technical outlook suggests a further rally, with bulls targeting levels above $0.0065.
Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL bulls maintain control, next stop $0.0065
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Zilliqa (ZIL) price trades above $0.0058 on Wednesday, up more than 13% over the last two days. Bullish sentiment strengthens as trading volume and Open Interest (OI) rise, alongside positive funding rates. On the technical side, indicators suggest a rally continuation, targeting the $0.0065 mark.

Zilliqa on-chain and derivatives data suggest bullish bias

Santiment data indicate that the ZIL ecosystem’s trading volume (the aggregate trading volume generated by all exchange applications on the chain) reached $92.59 million on Monday, the highest level since July 4, and steadied at around $27.46 million on Wednesday. This volume rise indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in Zilliqa, boosting its bullish outlook.

Zilliqa trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Derivatives data further support the positive view for ZIL. CoinGlass’s data show that ZIL futures OI across exchanges reached $13.48 million on Tuesday, the highest level since October 11. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current ZIL price rally. 

ZIL open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of ZIL will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a positive rate, standing at 0.0059% on Wednesday, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, Zilliqa’s price has rallied sharply.

ZIL funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Zilliqa Price Forecast: ZIL bulls aiming for the $0.0065 mark

Zilliqa price surged more than 9% on Monday and closed above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0055. ZIL continued its rally the next day, finding support around the 50-day EMA and closing above the daily resistance at $0.0058. As of Wednesday, ZIL is trading at around $0.0058.

If ZIL continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the next resistance at $0.0065, its 100-day EMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 65, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover that remains intact, with rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the positive outlook.

ZIL/USDT daily chart

However, if ZIL faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $0.0055.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.