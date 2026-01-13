Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC extends gains amid fresh ETF inflows, Strategy boosts accumulation

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $92,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after rebounding from a previously broken horizontal channel pattern. Institutional demand strengthened as spot BTC Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded fresh inflows, while Strategy added 13,627 BTC to its reserve on Monday. However, traders should remain cautious, as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday could reshape the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision and inject fresh volatility in BTC.

Improving institutional demand

Institutional demand started the week on a positive note. SoSoValue data show that Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a mild inflow of $116.67 million on Monday, breaking a four-day streak of outflows since last week. If these inflows continue and intensify, BTC could extend its ongoing price recovery.

Total Bitcoin spot ETF net inflow chart. Source: SoSoValue

On the corporate side, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor announced on Monday that his company, Strategy Inc., purchased 13,627 BTC following a 1,287 BTC purchase last week, bringing the total reserve to 687,410. This highlights the firm’s continued aggressive accumulation strategy and long-term conviction in Bitcoin.

BTC could experience fresh volatility

The US CPI data for December is scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT on Tuesday. The headline CPI is expected to rise 0.3% in the month, the same pace as in November, with the yearly rate remaining steady at 2.7%.

Excluding Food and Energy prices, the core CPI is expected to have risen by 0.3% in December, up from 0.2% in the previous month, while the core CPI is expected to rise 2.7% YoY from 2.6% in November.

Any surprises or divergence from expected results would shift the likelihood of influencing the Fed's interest rate path, bringing fresh volatility to risky assets such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebounds after retesting key support

Bitcoin price found support around a previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 on Thursday and recovered slightly through Monday. As of writing on Tuesday, BTC is trading slightly above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $91,595.

If BTC continues its recovery and closes above the 50-day EMA at $91,595 on a daily basis, it could extend the rally toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 57, above the neutral level of 50 and trending upward, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also shows a bullish crossover, which remains intact, supporting the positive outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, if BTC struggles at the 50-day EMA and faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $90,000.