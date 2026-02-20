Kite (KITE) is extending its rally above $0.27 at the time of writing on Friday, supported by positive market sentiment within its ecosystem. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto token is up over 14% intraday and 18% over the past 24 hours, highlighting its overall uptrend.

AI crypto market decline as Kite rallies

Leading tokens in the crypto AI segment, including Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR) and Internet Computer (ICP), are trading amid persistent headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Bittensor hovers at $174, down 2% over the past 24 hours. Near Protocol holds steady at $1.00, up 1.5% over the past 24 hours, while Internet Computer (ICP) is down 2% in the same period and trading at $2.13. The AI crypto market capitalization edges lower to $13.2 billion, underscoring a sticky risk-off sentiment.

AI crypto market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Meanwhile, renewed retail interest has pushed Kite’s futures Open Interest (OI) to $98 million on Friday, from $96 million the previous day. A further increase in demand would stabilize prices at higher levels and encourage traders to lean into risk.

Kite Futures OI | Source: CoinGlass

Technical outlook: Kite bulls tighten their grip

Kite hovers above $0.27, sitting well above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.22, the 100 EMA at $0.20 and the 200 EMA at $0.17 on the 4-hour chart. All three moving averages are sloping upward, preserving the overall bullish bias, besides holding in line to absorb potential selling pressure.

KITE/USDT 4-hour chart

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains above its signal line, while the green histogram bars expand, increasing the odds of an extended uptrend as bullish momentum builds.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 72 on the daily chart also rises in tandem with Kite. However, traders should be cautious as an extremely overbought RSI often precedes a price correction.