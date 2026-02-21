TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: Vitalik Buterin hints at cypherpunk 'Bolt-On' upgrade for L1

Ethereum Price Forecast: Vitalik Buterin hints at cypherpunk 'Bolt-On' upgrade for L1
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $1,960

  • Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin revealed plans for the blockchain's future in response to comments concerning shutting down the network.
  • Buterin proposed a "cypherpunk principled non-ugly Ethereum" upgrade as a replacement for the current system.
  • ETH has to recover the 20-day EMA to ease downside risk.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sparked excitement in the crypto community with his latest vision for the blockchain's future.

In a Friday X post, Buterin rejected calls to abandon the current Ethereum network due to issues such as fragmentation caused by layer-2 solutions and institutional influence. Instead, he proposed building a "cypherpunk principled non-ugly Ethereum" as a tightly integrated "bolt-on" addition to the existing system.

The idea aims to revive Ethereum's original ideals of decentralization, privacy and censorship resistance without disrupting its ecosystem.

Buterin's plan involves growing the new bolt-on alongside the main network while infusing key cypherpunk features into the base layer, such as stronger censorship resistance, zero-knowledge proof compatibility and simpler consensus mechanisms.

He envisions a five-year timeline, which could be accelerated by AI coding and verification, to optionally migrate the old system into smart contracts on the upgraded framework. 

Drawing from Ethereum's successful "Merge" upgrade in 2022, Buterin believes the network can handle four more major shifts, including state tree restructuring and a full virtual machine overhaul.

"Ethereum has already made jet engine changes in-flight once (the merge), we can do it ~4 times more," he wrote.

The proposal comes amid growing debates on Ethereum's scaling strategy. For years, the rollup-centric roadmap relied heavily on L2s to handle high transaction volumes off the mainnet. However, Buterin recently noted that L2s have decentralized more slowly than expected, while the base layer has advanced rapidly, making the original vision outdated.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Recovery above 20-day EMA could ease downside risk

Ethereum has seen $35.4 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours, led by $18 million in short liquidations, per Coinglass data.

In the daily chart, ETH/USDT trades at $1,967. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $2,123 slopes lower, capping rebounds and signaling a prevailing bearish bias.

Immediate resistance aligns at $2,107, followed by $2,388. Support is seen at $1,741 and $1,524. A close above the 20-day EMA could ease downside pressure and open $2,388 and then $2,746, while a break under $1,404 would expose deeper weakness.

ETH/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their neutral levels, indicating a sustained bearish momentum.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways between $65,729 and $71,746, extending its consolidation since February 7. US-spot ETFs record an outflow of $403.90 million through Thursday, pointing to the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network tests 50-day EMA support on Friday, after a 5% decline the previous day. PiScan data shows large deposits on CEXs totaling over 4 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, reflecting an exodus of investors taking profits.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.