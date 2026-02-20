AAVE drops 6% as BGD Labs announce plans to end support for protocol in April

BGD Labs said it will end its four-year role supporting the Aave (AAVE) DAO by April 1, citing growing centralization concerns around Aave Labs.

BGD Labs raises concerns over Aave in latest announcement

BGD Labs has announced it will end its support for the Aave DAO by April 1 and will not seek renewal, according to a Friday announcement on the Aave forum.

The smart contract development firm, which has contributed to the growth and maintenance of the Aave protocol for four years, cited what it described as an "asymmetric organisational scenario" within the ecosystem as the primary reason for its departure. BGD said the shift is inspired by Aave Labs' alleged increasingly central role, particularly in leading the development of Aave v4.

In its statement, BGD claimed that Aave Labs has encouraged the DAO and its contributors to pivot toward its preferred strategic direction without adequately considering the expertise and contributions of existing teams.

The firm outlined several operational concerns that contributed to its decision. Among them is what it described as a declining focus on Aave v3, which remains one of the leading lending protocols in decentralized finance.

"Much of the work that enabled Aave v3 to scale across multiple instances, markets and risk profiles wasn't user-facing.. and wasn't meant to be. Its success is precisely that most users never had to think about it," an Aave forum member commented on the statement.

BDG Labs also criticized what it characterized as public messaging that promotes v4 by highlighting perceived shortcomings in v3, calling the approach irresponsible given v3's continued market relevance and security track record.

The firm also expressed dissatisfaction with the collaborative structure surrounding v4 development. According to BGD, v4 is being developed exclusively by Aave Labs, with limited scope for meaningful external input and no formal compensation framework for third-party advisory contributions.

Additionally, BGD raised concerns about what it described as "adversarial position" toward ongoing v3 upgrades. It cited instances of public commentary suggesting security risks without sufficient technical grounding, as well as proposals to pause certain v3 features and shift the focus entirely to v4 following its launch. BGD argued that such measures are premature, given that v4 is still under development.

Despite its decision to step down, BGD said it will ensure an orderly transition. All active projects will continue through April 1, 2026, including chain expansions and planned v3 upgrades. Finite initiatives will be completed where possible or formally documented for handover to new contributors.

BGD also proposed an optional two-month security retainer from April to June 2026, totaling $200,000. The arrangement would cover incident response and security oversight for v3, governance systems and Umbrella, including coordination through platforms such as Immunefi. Approval of the retainer would require a separate governance vote.

The announcement marks a significant shift within the Aave ecosystem, as one of its longest-serving contributors prepares to exit amid evolving governance dynamics.

AAVE Price Forecast: 20-day EMA resistance holds price

AAVE is down over 5% following the announcement.

In the daily chart, AAVE/USDT trades at $116. Price remains below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $124, which slopes lower and caps rebounds. This configuration preserves a downside bias, with sellers pressuring rallies while the average trends down.

AAVE/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40 has slipped, confirming waning momentum. The Stochastic (Stoch) has retreated from overbought into mid-range, reinforcing a consolidative-to-soft tone. Immediate resistance aligns at $182. Support is seen at $97, then at $77. A close back above the 20-day EMA would improve the tone and open room for recovery, while failure to rise above current levels could keep pressure pointed toward the stated supports.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)