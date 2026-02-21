TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling

  • Bitcoin remained flat as President Trump's response to the US Supreme Court's ruling on emergency tariffs damped recovery sentiment.
  • Trump plans to sign an executive order under Section 122 to impose an additional 10% tariff after the Supreme Court invalidated IEEPA-based duties.
  • Ethereum and XRP also traded sideways, alongside most top altcoins.
Bitcoin, top cryptos stay muted as Trump hits back at Supreme Court ruling
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat on Friday, hovering below the $68,000 key level following President Trump's response to the US Supreme Court's ruling on emergency tariffs.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, the President noted he will sign an executive order "to impose a 10% global tariff, under Section 122, over and above [...] normal tariffs already being charged." He also emphasized that the existing tariffs under Sections 301 and 232 remain in effect.

The response follows a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs on all countries and the 25% duties on Canada, China, and Mexico. As a result, the US may be required to refund nearly $175 billion in duties, according to Penn-Wharton estimates.

Crypto stays horizontal amid Supreme Court ruling

Despite the ruling, most top cryptocurrencies remained fairly muted as Trump's response halted any potential improvement in sentiment.

Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) and XRP saw modest gains of around 1% over the past 24 hours as of writing.

Top Cryptos. Source: Coingecko

The move follows a sustained bearish undertone in the crypto market as Bitcoin has seen a 45% drawdown from its all-time high over the past few months. According to analysts at K33, the top crypto may have already found or is nearing a bottom, but could face extended periods of consolidation.

Meanwhile, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan has previously said that macroeconomic conditions may need to improve for the crypto market to begin recovering.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: No recovery in sight 

Bitcoin price continues to trade sideways between $65,729 and $71,746, extending its consolidation since February 7. US-spot ETFs record an outflow of $403.90 million through Thursday, pointing to the fifth consecutive week of withdrawals.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovery stalls amid profit-taking

Pi Network tests 50-day EMA support on Friday, after a 5% decline the previous day. PiScan data shows large deposits on CEXs totaling over 4 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours, reflecting an exodus of investors taking profits.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.