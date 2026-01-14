Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take charge, eye $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in green on Wednesday after rallying more than 4%, 7% and 5%, respectively, the previous day. BTC closed above key resistance, while ETH and XRP found support at key levels. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could extend their ongoing upside moves, targeting $100,000 BTC, $3,500 ETH, and $2.35 XRP.

Bitcoin closes above key resistance at $94,253

Bitcoin price found support around a previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 on January 8 and recovered slightly through Monday. On Tuesday, BTC rose more than 4% and closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading around $95,300.

If BTC continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 66, above the neutral level of 50 and trending upward, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover that remains intact, with rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the positive outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $94,253.

Ethereum rebounds after retesting 50-day EMA

Ethereum price found support around the 50-day EMA at $3,139 last week and hovered around this zone throughout Monday. On Tuesday, ETH rose more than 7% and closed above $3,325. As of Wednesday, ETH is trading at around $3,200.

If ETH continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the December 10 high of $3,447.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD indicators signal bullishness, further supporting a positive view.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $3,139.

XRP bulls aiming for the $2.35 mark

XRP price found support around the 50-day EMA at $2.07 last week and hovered around this zone throughout Monday. On Tuesday, XRP rose more than 5%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, XRP is trading at around $2.16.

If XRP continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the daily resistance level at $2.35.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) showed bullish signals and support a positive outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a pullback, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $2.07.