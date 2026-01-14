TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take charge, eye $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

  • Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 on Wednesday, after closing above the key resistance zone.
  • Ethereum price extends gains, trading above $3,300 after rallying nearly 7% so far this week.
  • XRP rebounds, finding support around its 50-day EMA at $2.17, suggesting continuation of the upside move.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take charge, eye $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in green on Wednesday after rallying more than 4%, 7% and 5%, respectively, the previous day. BTC closed above key resistance, while ETH and XRP found support at key levels. The top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization could extend their ongoing upside moves, targeting $100,000 BTC, $3,500 ETH, and $2.35 XRP. 

Bitcoin closes above key resistance at $94,253

Bitcoin price found support around a previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 on January 8 and recovered slightly through Monday. On Tuesday, BTC rose more than 4% and closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading around $95,300.

If BTC continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 66, above the neutral level of 50 and trending upward, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover that remains intact, with rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the positive outlook.

BTC/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if BTC faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the key support at $94,253.

Ethereum rebounds after retesting 50-day EMA

Ethereum price found support around the 50-day EMA at $3,139 last week and hovered around this zone throughout Monday. On Tuesday, ETH rose more than 7% and closed above $3,325. As of Wednesday, ETH is trading at around $3,200.

If ETH continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally toward the December 10 high of $3,447.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD indicators signal bullishness, further supporting a positive view.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH faces a correction, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $3,139.

XRP bulls aiming for the $2.35 mark

XRP price found support around the 50-day EMA at $2.07 last week and hovered around this zone throughout Monday. On Tuesday, XRP rose more than 5%. At the time of writing on Wednesday, XRP is trading at around $2.16.

If XRP continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the daily resistance level at $2.35.

Like Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) showed bullish signals and support a positive outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP faces a pullback, it could extend the decline toward the 50-day EMA at $2.07.

Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs

The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.

Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value.

Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.

Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.