- Zilliqa price has posted 35% losses over the past week, as the token continues its downward trend.
- Proponents believe Zilliqa is currently in the buy zone.
- Analysts believe Zilliqa price needs to make a comeback to $0.10, its psychological support level, to begin recovery.
Analysts revealed a long-term bearish outlook on Zilliqa price. Yet not all analysts are bearish the altcoin and some believe Zilliqa price is currently in a buy zone and a rise in demand could fuel a trend reversal for ZIL. There is evidence traders are scooping up ZILat a discount following the recent price dip.
Zilliqa price continues its downtrend
Ziliqa price has posted consistent losses over the past two weeks. Yet analysts at InvestorsObserver evaluated the token’s historical trading patterns and believe that Zilliqa is currently in a buy zone.
While meme coins and metaverse tokens recovered from the recent crypto market bloodbath, Zilliqa has failed to wipe out its losses. Despite the project’s contribution to the DeFi ecosystem, there is a rise in selling pressure across exchanges.
Proponents believe if investors “buy the dip,” Zilliqa price could begin its recovery. As the demand for the token increases, it could witness an increase in buying pressure and a price rally.
Nancy Allen, a leading crypto analyst, noted that Zilliqa price has formed a lower high and lower low on the daily price chart. The token is trading below its 200-day Simple Moving Average. While Zilliqa is currently in the accumulation phase, the token could soon begin a trend reversal.
Analysts argue that Zilliqa is currently in the oversold territory and buyers remain hopeful for a turnaround in Zilliqa price. Investors have continued accumulating ZIL at the current price level, “buying the dip," irrespective of the price drop. Zilliqa price could start an uptrend with a trend reversal soon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price underpinned at $1.00 with MATIC bulls taking over
Polygon (MATIC) price has been on a risky drop towards $1.00 over the weekend. Although it was expected that on Saturday, a turnaround would occur, traders instead saw a continuation of the dollar strength squeeze, and investors turning their backs on risk assets.
Solana price crumbles under the pressure of NFT activity on the SOL blockchain
Altcoins in the crypto ecosystem are being hit by a bloodbath amidst fears of Fed interest rate hikes. However, activity in NFTs has increased on blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.
Is Dogecoin price still set to rally 70%
Dogecoin price showed massive promise last week after an impulsive uptrend. However, the subsequent selling pressure has caused DOGE to retrace lower, delaying its breakout and hence the rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto recovery rally or exit pump
Bitcoin price seems like it is stabilizing around a significant support level that has been battle-tested twice over the last three months. A resurgence of buying pressure is likely to propel BTC and all altcoins higher.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin is likely to slide below $37,699 to collect liquidity before heading higher. BTC has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.