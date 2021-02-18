Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI on the brink of a 10% upswing as whales go into buying frenzy

- Yearn.Finance price is contained inside an ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- Whales have bought a lot of YFI tokens in the past week, adding buying pressure.
- A breakout above a key resistance level can quickly push YFI towards $50,000.
Yearn.Finance price has been trading sideways for the past three days and seems ready for another leg up as whales have been buying a ton of YFI tokens in the past week.
Yearn.Finance price on the brink of a 10% jump towards $50,000
On the 4-hour chart, YFI has established an ascending wedge pattern that is on the verge of a breakout. The only resistance level is located at $44,800. Climbing above this level should drive Yearn.Finance price towards $50,000.
YFI/USD 4-hour chart
This bullish outlook is supported by the fact that the number of whales holding between 100 and 1,000 YFI tokens ($4,400,000 and $44,000,000) has increased by 11 since February 15 and has been on an uptrend for months.
YFI Holders Distribution
Nonetheless, if YFI bulls fail to hold the critical support level of $42,850, Yearn.Finance price can quickly fall towards $40,000 and lower as it would be a clear breakdown of the ascending wedge pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
