Yearn Finance Price Forecast: YFI eyes a new all-time high if this key level is conquered

- Yearn Finance price is trading around the ascending parallel channel’s lower trendline.
- This make-or-break point could propel the DeFi coin by 75% or trigger a steep correction.
- Whales’ accumulation hints at a bullish development for YFI.
Yearn Finance price is trading around a crucial level that could skyrocket it or crash it. An on-chain metric points that the former seems more likely.
Yearn Finance price at crossroads
Yearn Finance price has been forming higher highs and higher lows for more than 100 days. At the time of writing, YFI was creating a swing low at $33,187. Connecting these swing highs and lows using trendlines results in an ascending parallel channel.
Since Yearn Finance price has not sliced through this pattern, a bounce from the channel’s lower trendline seems plausible. The target would be a 75% upswing towards the setup’s upper boundary at $60,300.
For this target to be confirmed, YFI needs a decisive close above a crucial supply barrier around the $40,550 level. In such a case, the DeFi token will be primed to retest its previous all-time high at $55,587, followed by a climb to record levels.
YFI/USDT 1-day chart
Supporting this bullish thesis is a sudden spike in the number of whales holding between 1,000 to 10,000 YFI tokens. Three new whales have joined the network since March 7, which indicates high net worth individuals' interest in YFI at the current price level.
All-in-all, this development is bullish due to massive capital inflow and could reflect in Yearn Finance price shortly.
Yearn Finance Holders distribution chart
Regardless of the bullish outlook, investors should note that a sudden spike in selling pressure leading to a drop in Yearn Finance price below $29,850 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, the DeFi token could slide as low as $27,400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
