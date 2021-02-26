Yearn.Finance Price Forecast: YFI’s odds of a major sell-off have increased considerably

- Yearn.Finance price remains contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a significant sell-off if key support level breaks.
- On the flip side, there are significantly more YFI whales now.
Yearn.Finance recently topped out at $52,880 before a huge sell-off down to $28,319 fueled by the overall market weakness. However, the digital asset could be poised for even more downside if bulls can’t hold a critical support level on the daily chart.
Yearn.Finance price on the brink of a crash
On the daily chart, YFI bulls must defend the critical support trendline at $31,600 which is the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel to avoid a massive drop. A breakdown below this point can quickly drive Yearn.Finance price down to $25,000.
YFI/USD daily chart
In the long-term, the bearish price target is located all the way down at $18,000. Furthermore, the price and the RSI on the daily chart have formed a bearish divergence pattern. YFI price established higher highs while the RSI painted lower highs. This adds more credence to the bearish outlook.
YFI/USD daily chart
On the other hand, the number of YFI whales holding between 100 and 1,000 coins ($3,100,000 and $31,000,000) has grown by 20 since February 10, denoting a significant increase in interest on the digital asset.
YFI holders distribution
If YFI bulls can hold on to the support level at $31,600, a rebound towards the upper boundary of the ascending channel would be possible. This price target is located all the way up at $50,000 in the long-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
