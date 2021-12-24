XRP price undergoes significant fade with too greedy bulls

XRP price almost rallied towards the monthly pivot around $1.08 yesterday.

With that rally, bulls started to take too much profit, and price action collapsed.

Expect a further fade with XRP price possibly falling back to $0.88.

Ripple (XRP) price had a perfect trading day yesterday with a 13% uptick in value. But bulls cut the party short with too much profit-taking once XRP broke above $1.05. XRP price then collapsed back and almost pared back the day’s gains in full The risk today is that more downwards pressure will lead to a break back below $1.0.

XRP looks heavy going into Christmas eve

XRP price saw bulls entering with much joy at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.95, yesterday. The price launched like a rocket until bulls took profit above $1.05, killing hopes of another leg higher to $1.25. During the bout of profit-taking XRP price action collapsed, which further increased profit-taking until XRP price pared back almost in full Thursday’s gains.

XRP, for now, is caught between the 55-day SMA at $1.00 and the 200-day SMA supporting at $0.95. For the moment, a break below the 200-day looks the most plausible outcome as liquidity is thin, and more and more investors will not want to engage in the markets during the holiday season. Expect a further correction to the downside during the day as several trading sessions are or will be closing sooner than expected.

XRP/USD daily chart

Once XRP breaks below the 200-day SMA, an accelerated correction will probably follow towards $0.89, which should hold, given the low volume and lack of liquidity. Otherwise, just below there, two more support levels kick in at $0.84 and $0.78.

Should the mood music change some bulls may become interested in buying again leading to a return to $1.05.