XRP price to rebound after the ceasefire in Ukraine

- XRP price action tries to pop above $0.7250, and the 55-day SMA.
- Ripple bulls still have some way to go towards $0.75, to break the high of yesterday and deliver a bullish signal.
- Expect to see a rejection at the monthly pivot at $0.76 as the RSI lacks a conviction for any further up move.
XRP price action is on the front foot this morning in the European session, but already at a first look at the chart, that is where the good news ends. The move is minimal,contained and looks to lack conviction as bulls and investors are not committing to putting in enough pressure to squeeze bears out of their positions. It looks like the current ceasefire in Ukraine is giving some relief to the depressing price action in XRP but will be cut short once the attacks recommence, with XRP set to dip below $0.70.
XRP price can use the decompression window to book some small profits before the ceasefire ends
XRP price action is printing positive again today as bulls are trying to squeeze out some profits in calm markets after the new ceasefire in Ukraine looks to be holding. But bulls are not fully committed to the move, and the Relative Strength Index shows a lack of conviction to go in full size, resulting in a relatively muted and modest gain intraday between 1% to max 5% of profit. Expect to see profits hold into the US session, ticking either $0.75 or $0.76 to the upside.
Presuming that some good news should continue in the coming hours and days, as another round of talks has been agreed upon, expect to see a bullish squeeze with higher lows and price action being pushed against a ceiling at either $0.76 or $0.78. On a break above $0.78 price action could see a very quick punch-through-move towards $0.84. That would mean a 16% gain in the making based on some positive headlines that keep persisting and adding fuel to the rally in the coming days by the end of the week.
XRP/USD daily chart
The slightest shift in negative news could easily undo the market's current positive catalyst. Expect to see a break back towards $0.70, with the risk of bears adding to their short positions depending on the severity of the new headlines. With that move, a drop towards $0.65 or even $0.62 would not be unthinkable as bears will try to catch bulls in a trap and squeeze them out as far as they can.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price bounces back as BTC bulls prepare to test $40,000
Bitcoin price action is back on the front foot today as global markets surf positive news of a ceasefire and fresh round of talks between Russia and Ukraine. The lift in positive sentiment spilled over into cryptocurrencies and saw positive prints across the board.
Dogecoin price crash to $0.09 likely as DOGE bulls jump ship
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Shiba Inu price distils bullish signals out of Russia-Ukraine talks, eyes return to $0.000024
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action was on the back foot these past few days with some firm rejections last week at the monthly pivot and the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) – providing bears with two entry points.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath. DeFi protocols on the Cardano network witness rapid growth driving total value locked higher.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.