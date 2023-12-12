XRP price risks 7% fall as Ripple lawyer names ‘the single biggest threat to crypto in the US’

Share:

Ripple lawyer John Deaton has identified US Senator Elizabeth Warren as the most pronounced threat to crypto.

It comes after Warren proposed a bill, rallying nine US Senators alongside her from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

According to Deaton, Warren is more dangerous than SEC chair Gary Gensler.

Ripple (XRP) price risks an extended fall amid waning momentum and bears increasing their presence in the XRP market. Meanwhile, Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has cast shade against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling her “the single biggest threat to crypto in the United States.”

Ripple lawyer attacks Senator Warren

Ripple lawyer Deaton has called out Senator Warren for being the greatest oppressor of crypto in the US, adding that she poses a bigger threat to the industry than Gary Gensler, the chair of the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the Ripple attorney, Warren gives Gensler his “marching orders”.

Her bill is a BIG deal. NINE U. S. Senators have joined her, including Republicans and Independents. As I’ve said, if you’re talking about people, Elizabeth Warren is the single biggest threat to Crypto in the United States. It’s not Gensler because Gensler takes his marching… https://t.co/N6PnYlFQVZ — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) December 12, 2023

The comments come after Warren proposed a bill to "crack down" on the crypto industry at large, adding that it needs to be brought "into greater compliance”. Per the bill, which is called the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2023, Warren’s bone of contention is that digital currencies are an enabler of criminal activities, which is why she suggests the use of stringent regulatory frameworks to address the asset class.

Warren’s proposed bill

In an interesting turn, the bill garnered support from both sides of the political divide, Democrats and Republicans, comprising a coalition within the Banking Committee. She calls for increased vigilance in reporting due diligence, including Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements, and filing reports on "transactions involving unhosted wallets". These are responsibilities featured in the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

It is worth noting that Warren has introduced 305 bills in Congress, none of which have become law. However, this one could deliver a different outcome, considering the bipartisan support it has garnered following the recent Binance debacle.

Meanwhile, as Deaton takes a shot at Senator Warren, XRP price remains underwater, risking an extended 7% slump to the $0.5773 support level after a rejection from the supply zone.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

At the time of writing, the XRP price is $0.6076.