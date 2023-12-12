Ripple ruling by Judge Torres sets roadmap for crypto firms, XRP price defends $0.60

- Ripple lawsuit ruling by Judge Analisa Torres is considered a roadmap for crypto firms as it applies Howey analysis to digital assets.
- Legal expert J W Verret argues that the facts and circumstances of cryptocurrency offers and sales matter under existing securities law.
- XRP price defends $0.60 level, despite wiping out weekly and monthly gains.
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit offers legal experts a lens to re-examine the application of existing securities law to digital assets like XRP. Judge Torres’ ruling prevented the SEC’s circumvention of existing laws and enabled adaptive regulation, rather than a stifling approach.
Legal expert J W Verret weighed in on the outcome of the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit and observed that the ruling is a roadmap for crypto firms to navigate regulatory pressures.
XRP price defended the $0.60 level, early on Tuesday, despite market wide correction in cryptocurrency prices.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple roadmap paves way for crypto regulation
- Legal experts like Law professor J W Verret believe the Ripple lawsuit and Judge Torres’ ruling have paved way for the regulation of cryptocurrencies without stifling innovation.
- Judge Torres’ July 13 ruling offered partial victory to Ripple as it cleared XRP’s status as a non-security. Verret argues that Torres applied the Howey Test from 1946 to XRP and prevented the US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from arguing alternative facts, in a recent report.
- Judge Torres reviewed all individual sales categories and noted that the vast majority of them were blind bid/ask transactions and do not qualify as securities sales.
- The Judge acknowledged affidavits submitted to the court and concluded that XRP is not a security.
- The financial regulator’s failure to show how Ripple’s public communications about XRP could have reached the asset’s buyers proved that the token is not a security and there is no investment contract between XRP buyers and Ripple.
Technical Analysis: XRP price defends $0.60 in recent decline
Bitcoin price wiped out recent gains and retreated below the $42,000 mark on Tuesday. Altcoins followed suit, with XRP wiping out its monthly and weekly gains. The altcoin defended the $0.6000 level and sustained above its 50- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $0.6119 and $0.5589, as seen in the chart below.
A daily candlestick close below $0.6000 could validate the bearish thesis and push XRP price lower to $0.5456.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
As the altcoin sustains above its two long-term EMAs, XRP price is likely to make a recovery to the $0.6820 level, previously seen on December 9.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
