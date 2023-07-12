- XRP price is presently initiating bullish momentum after rising by 3% in the last 24 hours.
- Ripple is close to overtaking Binance Coin in terms of market capitalization, standing only $1 billion away.
- Ripple’s growth and Binance’s recent fiasco has reduced the difference to just 3%.
Ripple has overcome every obstacle on its way to becoming the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency, as witnessed by the recent rise in XRP price. The native token of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance Coin, on the other hand, has been moving in the opposite direction.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple to Surpass Binance Coin valuation
Ripple has witnessed considerable growth since the beginning of the year, fuelled by the anticipation of a result of the lawsuit it was facing from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). That ruling came in July in favor of the crypto asset, resulting in an astonishing rally. While this rally largely corrected in the following weeks, XRP still managed to retain most of the gains.
At the same time, Binance Coin was met with negative sentiment following the Binance fiasco. With CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) resigning and the exchange paying a fine of $4.3 billion to the government of the United States, the value of Binance Coin (BNB) took a dive.
Consequently, Ripple has now come close to eclipsing Binance Coin in terms of total market capitalization and stealing the spot of the fourth biggest crypto asset in the world. At the time of writing, XRP stands only $1 billion away from BNB, with a market capitalization reaching $34 billion.
Ripple and Binance Coin market capitalization
If the market continues to act in the same way as it has been, it may not be long before this 3% difference is erased and XRP replaces BNB.
Technical Analysis: XRP price continues uptrend
XRP price, trading at $0.6449 at the time of writing, is attempting to breach the $0.6448 resistance level. A successful test of this line as a support floor would boost demand and push the Ripple token toward $0.7000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both exhibiting the start of potential bullish momentum. The former is witnessing an uptick, while the latter observed a bullish crossover with the emergence of green bars on the histogram.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
If this retest fails or the sudden surge in Ripple interest causes FUD, panic or selling, XRP price would likely decline. This would result in a fall to $0.6000 or $0.5517 and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
