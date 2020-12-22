XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit

- Ripple to be sued by the SEC as XRP's security status goes under scrutiny
- XRP price prepares for a significant downturn while technicals turn bearish
- On its way down, the token may find support around $0.36
Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP. The move comes shortly after the federal agency's chairman Jay Clayton announced he will be stepping down by the end of the year.
Ripple's CEO and one of its co-founders in soup
In an interview, the head of Ripple Brad Garlinghouse said that he and the distributed ledger startup's co-founder, Chris Larsen, are reportedly going to be named as defendants in a lawsuit against the SEC. Garlinghouse didn't mince words in lashing back at the U.S. financial watchdog's decision to drag his company to court.
"It's not just Grinch-worthy; it's shocking. It's an attack on the entire crypto industry and American innovation," said Garlinghouse.
He also added that Ripple will fight the case and that the U.S agency is 'cherry-picking' innovation in the cryptocurrency sphere to suit their regulation needs. Especially in a scenario when the inadvertent beneficiary could be China.
The SEC - out of step with other G20 countries & the rest of the US govt - should not be able to cherry-pick what innovation looks like (especially when their decision directly benefits China). Make no mistake, we are ready to fight and win - this battle is just beginning. (3/3)— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) December 22, 2020
Nonetheless, the SEC will be going ahead with its charge of claiming that XRP is a security and that Ripple failed to register it before soliciting the sale of this token.
XRP price tumbles while technicals turn bearish
XRP price has taken a 17% nosedive in the last 24 hours, breaking below the $0.52 support level.
Now, a further spike in selling pressure could see the token move past the $0.44 price hurdle and drop towards the next critical area of interest at $0.36 based on the Fibonacci retracement indicator.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
The parabolic stop and reverse, or “SAR,” adds credence to the pessimistic outlook as it anticipates that XRP’s uptrend reached exhaustion.
By taking into consideration the last two times the parabolic SAR flipped from bullish to bearish within the 12-hour chart, XRP price may drop another 18% if the sell-off intensifies. This target coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price primed for 30% drop after SEC slams Ripple with lawsuit
Fresh reports suggest that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking to slap a massive lawsuit on Ripple. The contention stems from the disputed status of the company's native cryptocurrency, XRP.
Zilliqa price faces short-term selling pressure as bears target $0.04
Zilliqa had a major bull rally in the past two months, climbing from a low of $0.016 at the beginning of November to a new 2020-high at $0.054, established on December 19.
ADA in no-trade zone while momentum builds for high volatility
Cardano attempted to crack the 2020-high of $0.182 on December 17, but bulls came off short and only managed to push ADA to $0.176 before a violent sell-off in the next four days.
Dash price dives by 15% but on-chain metrics remain heavily bullish
Dash was trading as high as $120 on December 21 before a massive sell-off down to $101.97. The digital asset is now trying to hold a critical support level to see a rebound as most on-chain metrics are still positive.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.