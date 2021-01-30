- Ripple rose above 200-day SMA on Friday but closed the day below that level.
- With a break above $0.31, XRP could target $0.38.
- Bearish pressure is likely to build up if price falls below $0.25.
Ripple closed the second straight day in the positive territory on Friday and continues to edge higher on Saturday. As of writing, XRP was up nearly 5% on a daily basis at $0.2980.
Daily close above 200-day SMA to attract buyers
On Friday, the price rose above the 200-day SMA, which is currently located at $0.31, for the first time in two weeks but closed the day below that level. Currently, Ripple remains within a touching distance of this critical resistance and a convincing breakthrough could bring in more buyers. On the upside, $0.33 (static resistance, Jan. 19 high) aligns as the initial hurdle ahead of $0.38 (100-day SMA, Jan. 7/10 high).
On the other hand, $0.25, the lower limit of the three-week-old horizontal channel, is a key support and the near-term outlook would turn bearish if the price drops below that level.
XRP/USD one-day chart
The technical developments seen on the four-hour chart confirms the bullish shift in the technical outlook. During the late American session on Friday, XRP rose above the 200 and the 100 SMAs on that chart and continues to trade near the upper limit of the ascending channel.
Ripple is on the verge of breaking out of its horizontal channel and could easily target $0.38. However, bulls need to commit to lifting the price beyond $0.31 in order for XRP to extend its rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk buys Bitcoin igniting the next bull run
The cryptocurrency market is a bust of activities as we usher in the weekend session. Dogecoin was pumped by traders on Reddit and speculators on Twitter, leading to a 600% upswing.
Ripple on the brink of 40% upsurge targeting $0.38
Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies that are likely to have benefited from the Dogecoin’s rally. After holding tight in consolidation, the cross-border token spiked, briefly stepping above $0.3.
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.”
Dogecoin's 600% rally could jumpstart the next altseason
Dogecoin has shocked many with its gigantic movement in price over the last 24 hours. Despite being ridiculed as a joke, DOGE has a far-reaching social media presence that cuts across all ages, perhaps due to the unserious tone it brings to the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.