- XRP price has not moved much in the past day after noting a 4% decline the day before, hovering around $0.70.
- HSBC bank announced its new upcoming service, providing crypto asset custody service to institutional clients at Swell.
- The announcement came less than a day after Ripple partnered with Onafriq to provide services globally.
XRP price could see some fluctuation over the next few days given Ripple's developer conference, has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple’s Swell is yet to leave a mark
- Ripple kicked off Swell on Wednesday and is expected to bring a host of influential people from the crypto space. Thus, some major announcements, including a conclusion to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple saga, are being awaited.
- However, the first day of the conference did not seem to have anything of major importance be announced. The only crucial development that took place was the announcement from HSBC. The bank announced that in collaboration with Metaco, it would be launching a digital asset custody service.
- The collaboration will mostly benefit institutional investors as it would place the security and management of crypto funds at the forefront. While the announcement may be of utmost importance, it did not impact the altcoin in any significant way since the majority of the Ripple base is still non-institutional investors.
- The last major development capable of impacting the price action was the partnership between Ripple and Onafriq. Joining hands with the African fintech organization will result in Onafriq utilizing Ripple Payments to open up three new payment corridors between Africa and the rest of the world.
The market is still awaiting crucial announcements from the conference.
Technical Analysis: XRP price rise has not come to an end
XRP price, at the time of writing, is just at the cusp of slipping on the daily chart. Following the recent rally, the altcoin fell by more than 4% to bring the price action to the current level of $0.69. Testing the support line marked at the same level, the altcoin still has an opportunity to bounce back.
In addition to the ongoing conference, the Awesome Oscillator is also not indicating any sudden shift in trend. The indicator is maintaining its rising green bars, and one could consider a likely shift in trend when the green bars turn red.
But since the event is expected to bear a positive impact on the price action, XRP could also bounce back and reclaim the $0.69 line as a support floor. This would allow the cryptocurrency to continue its uptrend and breach $0.74 to attempt to tag the 2023 high of $0.83.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests that the strength of the active bullish trend is waning, as evidenced by the declining green bars on the histogram.
Thus, if bearishness takes over, the XRP price could fall back to $0.64. Losing this line would push it to test the $0.60 price as support. If the Ripple token fails to bounce back from here and falls through the support level, the bullish thesis would also be invalidated.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
