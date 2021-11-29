- XRP price falls below key Ichimoku levels on the weekly chart.
- Key oscillator divergence may hint at near-term support.
- The threat of a 34% drop, however, remains likely.
XRP price followed the rest of the cryptocurrency market lower over the weekend. The US Thanksgiving holiday gave cryptocurrency traders and investors some early Black Friday deals, but downside risks remain.
XRP price drops below weekly Ichimoku Cloud, threatening flash crash conditions
XRP price completed the most bearish weekly candlestick close within the Ichimoku system since the week of February 28th, 2020, last week.. The candlestick closed below its final Ichimoku support level, the Kijun-Sen ($0.957). XRP now has very little support structure remaining and will now rely on the Chikou Span as its final hope of support.
The saving grace for XRP bulls is where the Chikou Span is positioned. For an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout entry to occur, the Chikou Span must be below the bodies of the candlesticks and in open space. Open space is a condition where the Chikou Span won’t intercept the body of any candlesticks horizontally over the next five to ten periods. For the open space condition to be accurate, XRP price would need to close at or below $0.59.
Some bullish warning signals are flashing, however, and could trigger some covering by short-sellers. Currently, XRP price has bounced off the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.84 to return above the Kijun-Sen. Another factor contributing to the bounce is the Chikou Span moving above the body of the candlesticks for the first time since the August 13th weekly candlestick.
XRP/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
There is an almost imperceptible hidden bullish divergence between the candlestick chart and the Composite Index. Hidden bullish divergence is when an oscillator creates lower lows while the price chart creates higher lows. Only valid if the prior trend was up - hidden bullish divergence is an early indicator that the prior uptrend will continue. Contributing further to some near-term support is the Relative Strength Index holding the oversold levels of 50 and 40 as support.
Bulls ultimately need XRP price to close at or above the $1.18 level to establish a clear and renewed bull market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
