XRP price hovers around $0.60 as Ripple CEO reaffirms commitment to finance pro-crypto candidates

Ripple price continues to consolidate horizontally, hinting at a possible move soon as markets tend not to wait for so long.

From a technical standpoint, XRP could rise drop 5% to lose the $0.5773 support, unless bulls push 15% north.

A daily candlestick close above $0.6880 would invalidate the bearish thesis, bringing the next supply order block into focus.

Ripple (XRP) price has consolidated horizontally, suppressed by selling pressure due to the supply barrier hovering above. Amid decreasing volatility, the markets could witness a strong move soon, even as Ripple CEO reaffirms commitment to finance pro-crypto candidates.

Ripple market is strongly optimistic, social sentiment shows

Ripple (XRP) market remains broadly optimistic, according to social sentiment data, flashing green at the five index as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) remain borderline impartial under the 2.5 index.

Ripple Social Sentiment

The optimism comes after Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed joining other executives and investors to raise $78 million in a major push to influence the 2024 elections. Reports indicate that venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have committed to reviving the digital asset industry’s political operations, after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), infamous for being a crypto mega-donor.

Ripple price outlook from a technical standpoint

If the supply barrier extending from $0.6544 to $0.7195 holds as a resistance order block, Ripple price could extend the fall, losing the immediate support at $0.5773. A break and close below this level would spell doom for the bulls.

Based on the outlook of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), momentum is falling, which coupled with the negative position of the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), the odds favor the downside.

If the $0.5773 level breaks, the Ripple price could slip through, with a possible revisit of the $0.4595 support floor. Such a move would denote a 25% drop below current levels.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the flip side, with the market sentiment flashing bullish, Ripple price could pull north, foraying into the supply zone that extends from $0.6544 to $0.7195. Such a move would constitute a 10% climb above current levels. To confirm the uptrend, however, the gains must extend for XRP price to overcome the midline of the supply zone at $0.6880. This would mean a 5% extension above the aforementioned level.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could extend for Ripple price to flip this supply zone into a bullish breaker above the $0.7333 level, paving the way for a continuation of the trend to the next supply barrier between $0.7651 and $0.8234.