XRP price faces stiff resistance ahead.

Only a 4-hour candlestick close above $1.18 could see Ripple target $1.30.

Failing to do so could see it retrace to $0.84.

XRP price continues consolidating without providing a clear signal for where it is heading next. Two significant barriers could define Ripple's fate.

XRP price waits for volatility

XRP price is currently tussling with the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.094, which coincides with the supply zone’s lower limit. Therefore, investors can expect Ripple to pull back by 10% into the demand zone that stretches from $0.948 to $0.985.

Interestingly, the 50 four-hour SMA at $0.942 is extremely close to the level mentioned above, so an XRP price correction here will mostly face extinction and allow buyers to kick-start a move higher.

Following the short-lived downswing, XRP price may push to the 100 four-hour SMA at $1.094. A successful breach of this level will allow the buyers to conquer the supply zone and send prices higher.

Only a decisive close above $1.183 will confirm a breakout for XRP price. Such a move will allow the bulls to carry the remittance token to retest the 200 four-hour SMA at $1.293.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

On the flip side, if XRP price fails to hold above $0.934, it will invalidate the optimistic narrative. A spike in selling pressure will set the stage for a 9% drop to $0.84.