Ripple (XRP) price is trading with a bullish bias, accentuated by a 65% surge in trading volume, which points to growing investor attention on XRP. With both price and trading volume rising, the remittance token is gaining strong interest from buyers. The interest in XRP comes as altcoins turn green, steered by hype around spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as the approval window opens.

XRP trading volume surges 65% amid spot Bitcoin ETF-related hype

XRP has joined the altcoin community in the green, poised for a rally as markets anticipate possible spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval.

With most altcoins flashing green on the daily timeframe, the optimism comes as the spot BTC ETFs approval window opens, beginning January 2 to 3. Afterward, the hard deadline of January 5 to 10 will open, forecasted by analysts from Bloomberg Intelligence, James Seyffart, and Eric Balchunas, with 90% approval odds.

With XRP standing among the altcoins poised to benefit from the expected approvals, trading volume for the remittance token is up 65%.

Ripple price fills a symmetric triangle with odds inclined to the upside

Ripple (XRP) price consolidation between the $0.5773 and $0.6644 range has culminated in XRP price filling a symmetric triangle on the weekly timeframe. XRP trades above the centerline (20-period Simple Moving Average) of a Bollinger Bands indicator at $0.5719. This is a good sign for the bulls, especially because volatility is optimal, evidenced by the standard widening of the upper and lower bands at $0.6970 and $0.4470 levels, respectively.

Notably, when the bands tighten during a period of low volatility, the chances of a sharp price move in either direction increase. Also, volatility increases when the bands separate by an unusually large amount, and any existing trend may be ending.

Based on the outlook of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), momentum is rising, which accentuates the bullish outlook and is supported by the position of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators in the positive territory.

Increased buying pressure above current levels could see XRP price break above the upper boundary of the triangle by flipping the $0.6644 resistance to a support floor.

Further north, the gains could extend for Ripple price to overcome resistance due to the upper band of the Bollinger indicator at $0.6968 before hitting the forecasted $0.7000 target.

In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for Ripple price to tag the $0.7515 resistance, or in the very ambitious case, test $0.8516, level last seen in July 2023.

XRP/USDT 1-week chart

The bullish thesis abounds on the daily timeframe as well, with XRP price enjoying robust support from the lower boundary of the wedge as well as the 200-day Moving Average (MA). Owing to the fact that the MA cross between the 100-day SMA and the 200-day MA at $0.6266 and $0.6225 levels, respectively, have effectively halted multiple bearish attempts, underscoring the presence of substantial demand in the XRP market.

Also, the golden cross seen between the 100-day and 200-day MAs on December 29 suggested a bullish outlook for XRP’s long-term prospects. Now, with the price approaching the narrowing end of the technical formation, enhanced buyer momentum could see XRP price breakout above the, initiating a sustained bullish trend.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

On the flip side, if the bears have their way, XRP price could drop below the $0.5773 support on the weekly timeframe, not only losing the support offered by the ascending trendline of the symmetric triangle but also invalidating the prevailing bullish thesis.

The breakdown would pave the way for a continuation of the move south, with Ripple price likely to test the $0.4615 support floor. In the dire case, XRP price could tag the lower band of the Bollinger indicator at $0.4471.

In the same way, traders should be aware that the ascending wedge pattern is a bearish pattern, signaling a trend reversal incoming. An unexpected breach below the lower boundary of the wedge could initiate a cascading effect, which could lead to a long-squeeze.