XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case

- XRP price climbed 2% since Monday in anticipation of the release of Hinman documents, crucial for the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit’s outcome.
- Tuesday marks an eventful day in crypto, with the SEC responding to the Coinbase petition, the release of Hinman documents and the hearing to freeze Binance US assets.
- XRP trades at $0.5317 on Binance after a consistent increase since May 25.
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday. The content of these documents could tip the scales in the payment giant’s favor as the case draws to a close, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said on Twitter.
The outcome of the case has a direct impact on XRP price and could have implications for the overall cryptocurrency community, so the altcoin’s holders are therefore closely following the updates on the legal battle.
XRP price rallies ahead of Hinman document release
XRP price yielded 2% gains in the past 24 hours on Binance, based on data from TradingView. XRP holders are anticipating volatility in the altcoin in response to the development in the SEC vs. Ripple case.
Hinman documents refer to internal communication within the SEC regarding a 2018 speech given by Former Director of the Corporation Finance division, William Hinman. The contents of these documents elaborate on the SEC’s stance on cryptocurrencies like Ethereum.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that the contents of Hinman documents are likely to sway the SEC vs. Ripple case in the payment remittance firm’s favor. In a June 13 tweet, Garlinghouse informed the crypto community that the unsealed Hinman documents are “well worth the wait”.
Wish I could go in depth now, but we've waited this long (18+ months), I don't want to overstep… suffice it to say @s_alderoty and I believe they were well worth the wait.— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) June 12, 2023
Alongside the unsealing of Hinman documents, there are two other important events lined up for Tuesday. The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has ordered the SEC to clarify its position on a rulemaking petition from cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Furthermore, a hearing on freezing of Binance’s assets is scheduled at 18:00 GMT.
June 13 events could rattle the crypto ecosystem, induce volatility
The outcome of these three key events lined up for Tuesday could induce further volatility in the crypto ecosystem. The SEC’s lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase and the regulator’s move to label nearly 63 cryptocurrencies as securities resulted in a steep decline in the overall crypto market capitalization.
Cryptocurrencies’ total market capitalization declined 3.53%, from 1.13 trillion on June 5 to $1.09 trillion at the time of writing. The events scheduled for Tuesday could push the combined crypto market cap even lower if investors see their outcomes as bearish for these assets.
