XRP, along with another 24 tokens, is no longer greenlit as approved tokens eligible for exchange listing.

The New York Department of Financial Services updated its virtual currency oversight regime, approving only eight crypto assets.

XRP price has been inching closer to a key barrier at $$0.505, breaching which is necessary to initiate a recovery rally.

XRP price has been influenced by external conditions for quite some time now, going back to 2020. The token took its time to gain the status of being “greenlit”, but the New York regulatory body is aiming at changing that with its updated policy.

New York agency goes after XRP

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) recently updated its virtual currency oversight regime. In the update, the agency announced new criteria for exchanges to list crypto assets. At the same time, the NYDFS also removed 25 different assets from its “greenlist” of approved tokens. Among these 25 crypto assets are names like XRP, DOGE, LTC and more, while the likes of BTC, ETH and six more continue to remain approved.

Interestingly, USD Coin (USDC), the second biggest stablecoin in the world, issued by Circle has not been included in the “greenlist”. The stablecoin was not part of the original list either, raising questions as to why this decision has been stood upon so firmly.

A lack of approval from the agency suggests that the token has not been cleared to be listed on crypto exchanges and could draw scrutiny from the NYDFS. In the past, this has been an issue with XRP when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) first filed its lawsuit against Ripple. In response, many exchanges delisted XRP, which was relisted following Ripple’s partial victory.

Another delisting might have a bit more of a bearish impact on the price, given the current market conditions.

XRP price could take the hit

If NYDFS’ update reflects in token delisting, XRP price could end up observing a decline, which could prove to be harmful to investors. As is, the broader market cues resulted in the altcoin losing its gains from mid-July.

Trading at $0.503, XRP price is presently close to breaching the barrier at $0.505, flipping which into a support floor would send it toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.XXX. Reclaiming this line as support would push the asset further towards recovery. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above the neutral line at 50.0, suggesting bullishness is more likely to be sustained at the moment.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

Nevertheless, in the event that the breach fails or external factors impact the coin adversely, XRP price could decline to test the support at $0.480. Falling through it would result in further losses and also invalidate the bullish thesis.