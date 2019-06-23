XRP-based Cross-border Payments service launches in New Jersey by SendFriend
- SendFriend has launched its XRP powered payments service in the United States, New Jersey.
- The company leverages on Ripple’s xRapid, to convert USD to XRP to Pesos in seconds enables users to avoid conventional banking systems.
SendFriend in their payments process has incorporated Ripple’s xRapid software to faciliate Filipinos based in the United States, to cut back on costs when sending money back to the Philippines in seconds instead of days.
SendFriend launched in New Jersey on June 23. Users of the service will be able to send monies much more cost effectively. SendFriend provides a service that aims to make money remittance much secure, faster, and cheaper for its users and now the company
SendFriend leverages xRapid, which is a blockchain-empowered solution that minimizes transactional costs for all international remittances. In terms of the process, it converts USD to XRP to Pesos in seconds enables users to avoid conventional banking systems.
