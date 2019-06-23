XRP-based Cross-border Payments service launches in New Jersey by SendFriend

SendFriend has launched its XRP powered payments service in the United States, New Jersey.

SendFriend in their payments process has incorporated Ripple’s xRapid software to faciliate Filipinos based in the United States, to cut back on costs when sending money back to the Philippines in seconds instead of days.

SendFriend launched in New Jersey on June 23. Users of the service will be able to send monies much more cost effectively. SendFriend provides a service that aims to make money remittance much secure, faster, and cheaper for its users.

