XRP traders and proponents are celebrating the first anniversary of Judge Torres' ruling that served as a partial win for Ripple.

Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is a non-security in secondary market or exchange transactions, on July 13, 2023.

XRP extended gains by nearly 10%, rallying to $0.51 on Saturday.

Ripple (XRP) rallied nearly 10% on Saturday as the community of XRP holders celebrated the one-year anniversary of an important ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres had declared XRP as a nob-security in the lawsuit, in its secondary market sales, on July 13.

XRP trades at $0.5178, at the time of writing.

Ripple rallies to $0.51 as XRP Army celebrates lawsuit ruling

Judge Analisa Torres had shed light on XRP Ledger’s native token’s security status in her ruling on July 13, 2023. In the ruling, the Judge segregated the altcoin’s secondary market sales from institutional sales and noted that the former does not constitute a security.

In a recent development in the SEC vs. Binance lawsuit, Judge Amy Berman Jackson cited Judge Torres’ ruling as precedent, further cementing Ripple’s non-security status.

XRP proponent attorney Jeremy Hogan commented on the judgment’s anniversary in a recent tweet on X:

Happy XRP Day!



In memoriam of the SEC's theory that a digital asset somehow remains a security after the initial sale. RIP. pic.twitter.com/q0jurGgdms — Jeremy Hogan (@attorneyjeremy1) July 13, 2024

XRP rallies 10%, highest weekly gains in a year

Ripple rallied nearly 10% on Saturday, the altcoin could further extend gains by 5.68%, climbing to $0.5491, the lower boundary of the Fair Value Gap (FVG) as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart.

XRP faces resistance at $0.5205, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the decline from the March 11 top of $0.7440 to July 5 bottom of $0.3823.

The green bars above the neutral line on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator support the bullish thesis and signal a positive underlying momentum in XRP.

XRP/USDT daily chart

XRP could find support at the July 12 low of $0.4445 in the event of a correction.