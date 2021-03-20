- XLM price has stalled at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
- A squeeze pattern can be seen on the daily chart.
- If short-term price resistance is overcome, a 40% gain awaits Stellar.
XLM price triggered a squeeze pattern on the daily chart on March 15. Stellar gained 7% the next day at the intraday high before reversing back below the 50-day SMA.
XLM price may need a fundamental catalyst
Multiple technical indicators scream that Stellar is about to see a jump in volatility, whether it is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the volume profile, or the Bollinger Bands. The bottom line is that the combination of a squeeze pattern with the symmetrical triangle nearing its apex has put traders in a challenging position.
Do they buy the squeeze signal, or do they wait for Stellar to breakout from the symmetrical triangle?
For the bullish narrative to become a reality, XLM price has to overcome many price levels before confirming a new rally. Those levels include the symmetrical triangle's declining trendline and the 50-day SMA at $0.41, the upper Bollinger Band at $0.43, and lastly, the upper Keltner Band at $0.44. To be sure, traders should look for a daily close above all those levels.
Next, Stellar will meet heavy resistance between $0.49 and $0.52. Adding to the importance of that price range is the .618 Fibonacci retracement level at $.495.
If all the resistance levels are overcome, XLM price should test the yearly high at $0.61.
XLM/USD daily chart
Similar to the upside, there are layers of downside support to be mindful of, beginning with the lower Bollinger Band at $0.38, the lower Keltner Band at $0.376, and finally, the March 15 low at $0.367.
The next significant support does not arise until the convergence of the February 23 low with the 100-day SMA at $0.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
