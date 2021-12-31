XDC Network, the token of the Hybrid Blockchain XinFin, is extending gains after rebounding on Wednesday. XinFin's network has resolved technical problems over the last few days and the coin is trading at 2-week highs.
On Thursday, XDC extended Wednesday's bounce at 0.0800 against the US dollar and traded above the 0.0950 area. Before, XDC/USD was stuck around 0.0800 for almost two weeks.
The coin's weakness came two weeks ago when it was trading on a positive note around 0.9800. Nevertheless, a "panic interface conversion error" caused technical problems on the XinFin Blockchain network, leading to a decline in price.
As a result, transactions in the XinFin network hibernated while the market awaited the resolution of the problems. This led to depressed trading in XDC. As soon as the network fixed the issue, XDC resumed its upside and left the 0.0800 area behind.
XDC jumps 20 percent in two days
XDC has been trading in rally mode for the past two days, with the token jumping 20 percent from Wednesday's opening price of 0.0800 to Thursday's intra-day high of 0.0957, its highest since December 16.
Analysts agree that the rally this week is a result of the XinFin network fixing, which allowed for trading to resume this week on the XinFin network. A good example is GlobianceDEX, the first decentralized exchange in the XinFin network whose trading volume grew to its highest level since December 15.
XDC/USD is currently trading at 0.0952, up 4.18 percent for the day. It has also broken above yesterday's high of 0.0947. Analysts believe that the 0.1000 level is just a matter of time, as increased liquidity and tradability of the XDC may propel the pair to levels not seen since November 26.
The break above the resistance line from the December 18 high, as well as the breach of the 50-day MA acting as resistance, confirms the short-term upside. It was crucial to consolidate above 0.0900, but a close above Wednesday's high at 0.0947 would open the door to further gains.
Following the 0.1000 psychological area, the next resistance comes at the 200-day moving average at 0.1012, then 0.1100, and finally, the November 24 high at 0.1175, XDC/USD’s target.
General Risk Warning for stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETP, FX & CFD Trading. Investment assets are leveraged products. Trading related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices, stocks, ETP, cryptocurrencies, and other underlying variables carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, variable investments may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall Witbrew LLC and associates have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to investment trading or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Sandbox Price Prediction: SAND bulls prepare for 38% upswing
Sandbox price is forming a bullish chart pattern that could send SAND surging 38% toward $9.60. As long as the token manages to stay above the December 30 low at $5.55, the optimistic target could still be in the offing. A slice above $6.96 could unlock significant gains for SAND.
Polkadot prepared to explode as DOT targets $82 and new all-time highs
Polkadot price continues to consolidate between the $26 and $31 price range. A breakout, however, is finally developing. The upside potential for DOT is substantial. Polkadot price action continues to respond, bullishly, to a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Spike Pattern.
Axie Infinity could spike over 60%, but downside risks for AXS remain
Axie Infinity price has faced significant selling pressure since the beginning of November, dropping as much as 46% from the all-time high. AXS is currently down 42% from the all-time high. There are some signs that a strong rally may occur – but other signs point to further movement south.
Bitcoin to enjoy massive tailwinds and surpass $100,000
Bitcoin had one of its less volatile years in 2021, with a 138% variation between the highest and lowest price point. Still, the year saw its fair share of whipsaws as BTC’s price action provided more entry and exit levels for investors to profit.