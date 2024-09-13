- Crypto market will see an unlock supply hike of $113 million next week.
- Arbitrum will witness over $48 million worth of new supply entering circulation amid heightened losses among holders.
- APE and ENA will also experience new unlocks, as their holders suffer heavy losses.
The crypto market will witness a supply injection of $113.02 million next week as projects like Arbitrum (ARB), Apecoin (APE), Echelon Prime (PRIME) and Ethena (ENA) will witness cliff unlocks.
Arbitrum and Apecoin lead crypto cliff unlocks
Cliff unlocks from key projects will see the crypto market experience a supply hike of over $113 million next week, per Token Unlocks data.
Cliff unlocks are the periodic release of vested tokens to investors, team members, community members or other key stakeholders. Prices tend to decline if the unlocked supply is high and demand fails to catch up.
Cliff Unlocks
Arbitrum will lead next week's cliff unlock with a release of 2.65% of its circulating supply worth $48.01 million. The high unlocks of Arbitrum in the past months have heavily affected holders, as over 95% of addresses are holding ARB at a loss, per IntoTheBlock's data. Notably, only less than 2% of holders are in profit.
ARB Global In/Out of the Money
Space ID (ID) follows ARB, unlocking 18.23% of its circulating supply worth $26.93 million.
Next is APE, which will unlock 2.31% of its supply worth $11.47 million. Almost similar to ARB, only 3% of APE holders are seeing gains at current prices, with over 94% of addresses holding their tokens at a loss.
APE Global In/Out of the Money
ENA will witness only a $3.11 million unlock. Despite the tiny hike in its supply next week, ENA has been experiencing such unlocks almost every week in the past few months. Hence, the cumulative effect could have a telling impact on holders. According to IntoTheBlock's data, only 3 ENA holders, representing 0.01% of total addresses, are in profit at current prices. A slight decline could result in every ENA address holding a loss.
ENA Global In/Out of the Money
Other tokens set for new supply unlock next week include LISTA, PIXEL and PRIME, which will release tokens worth $8.44 million, $7.29 million and $5.87 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, Solana (SOL), Worldcoin (WLD) and Avalanche (AVAX) will continue adding $10.41 million, $8.14 million and $2.50 million worth of linear unlocks, respectively, per day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: WazirX exploiter moves nearly $12 million Ether to new address, Bitcoin, ETH post gains
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 at the time of writing, adding 2% to its value this week. Ethereum hovers around $2,300 as WazirX exchange exploiter moves 5,000 Ether to a new wallet address and a crypto mixer.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin price retested and bounced off from the daily support level of $56,000 this week. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $140.7 million in inflows until Thursday and on-chain data supports a bullish outlook.
OpenAI releases new series of models, likely driver of Artificial Intelligence tokens market cap
OpenAI, an American artificial intelligence research organization headed by Sam Altman of the Worldcoin (WLD) project, made a key announcement on September 12.
Bitcoin and Ethereum traders could watch this signal for the next bull run
Crypto mining is the process by which new Bitcoin and Ethereum enter circulation. Data from crypto intelligence tracker shows that wallets of Bitcoin and Ethereum miners noted a decline in their holdings of the assets in the first half of the year.
Bitcoin: On the road to $60,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 6% so far this week, an upward trend that will likely continue following Wednesday’s successful retest of the $56,000 daily support level. A rally towards $60,000 looks likely in the upcoming week as US-listed spot Bition Exchange-traded Funds (ETF) registered net inflows and BTC’s exchange flow balance and supply on exchanges decreased.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.