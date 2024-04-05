Coinbase International and Coinbase Advanced announced the listing of Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual contracts from April 11.

Coinbase listing typically ushers price rally, but WLD and ORDI prices continued to decline.

WLD and ORDI prices are down 3% and nearly 8%, respectively.

Worldcoin (WLD) and Ordinals (ORDI) prices extend losses on Friday despite Coinbase’s announcement that the International exchange and Coinbase Advanced will support BRC20 meme coin Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual contracts. The exchange is set to open trade for these tokens on April 11.

Worldcoin and Ordinals prices down

Coinbase International, a crypto exchange that competes with Binance, alongside Coinbase Advanced, announced on Thursday that it is adding support for BRC20 meme coin ORDI and WLD’s perpetual contracts, according to an announcement on its official X account.

The exchange’s decision to add WLD and ORDI perpetual contracts comes as a response to the rising demand for AI and NFT-related tokens among institutional investors.

Trading for ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP is expected to open on or after April 11, 2024 at 09:30 GMT.

@CoinbaseIntExch will add support for Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on 11 APR 2024. pic.twitter.com/GYHPBTGBJG — Coinbase International Exchange ️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) April 4, 2024

Typically, a listing announcement from Coinbase catalyzes gains in assets. However, in the case of WLD and ORDI, their prices are down 3% and 8%, respectively, on the day.

In the past month, ORDI price is down nearly 22% and WLD price climbed nearly 4%. Worldcoin price has rallied on several occasions in the past month as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) narrative gathers steam. ORDI is a BRC-20 token that brings NFTs to the Bitcoin blockchain.

Market participants continue to watch WLD and ORDI prices closer to the listing date in case of a delayed reaction by traders.