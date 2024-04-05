- Coinbase International and Coinbase Advanced announced the listing of Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual contracts from April 11.
- Coinbase listing typically ushers price rally, but WLD and ORDI prices continued to decline.
- WLD and ORDI prices are down 3% and nearly 8%, respectively.
Worldcoin (WLD) and Ordinals (ORDI) prices extend losses on Friday despite Coinbase’s announcement that the International exchange and Coinbase Advanced will support BRC20 meme coin Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual contracts. The exchange is set to open trade for these tokens on April 11.
Worldcoin and Ordinals prices down
Coinbase International, a crypto exchange that competes with Binance, alongside Coinbase Advanced, announced on Thursday that it is adding support for BRC20 meme coin ORDI and WLD’s perpetual contracts, according to an announcement on its official X account.
The exchange’s decision to add WLD and ORDI perpetual contracts comes as a response to the rising demand for AI and NFT-related tokens among institutional investors.
Trading for ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP is expected to open on or after April 11, 2024 at 09:30 GMT.
@CoinbaseIntExch will add support for Ordinals and Worldcoin perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP markets will begin on or after 9:30am UTC on 11 APR 2024. pic.twitter.com/GYHPBTGBJG— Coinbase International Exchange ️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) April 4, 2024
Typically, a listing announcement from Coinbase catalyzes gains in assets. However, in the case of WLD and ORDI, their prices are down 3% and 8%, respectively, on the day.
In the past month, ORDI price is down nearly 22% and WLD price climbed nearly 4%. Worldcoin price has rallied on several occasions in the past month as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) narrative gathers steam. ORDI is a BRC-20 token that brings NFTs to the Bitcoin blockchain.
Market participants continue to watch WLD and ORDI prices closer to the listing date in case of a delayed reaction by traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
