WLD price primed for recovery as Worldcoin eyes possible partnership with PayPal and OpenAI

- Worldcoin looks to collaborate with PayPal and OpenAI to meet community where identity verification and financial technology intersect.
- Additional plans include launching its open-source blockchain, World Chain, after successful integration with Okta’s cybersecurity authentication service.
- WLD price remains down 4% on Thursday and nearly -45% in April.
Worldcoin (WLD) price is trading with a bearish bias on Thursday, conforming to the broader market gloom as AI crypto coins and meme coins alike bleed in the aftermath of the Bitcoin (BTC) price dump. The dump for WLD price comes despite the network’s plans to partner with established players in the industry, but the governing chart pattern hints that all is not over for the token.
Also Read: Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash
Worldcoin plans collaborations with PayPal and OpenAI
Worldcoin, Sam Altman’s iris-scanning project that falls under the Tools For Humanity umbrella, is planning a collaboration with PayPal and OpenAI. Fortune reports that Alex Blania, the CEO of Tools for Humanity, indicated possible collaborations with OpenAI. He also alluded to ongoing conversations with PayPal, but tangible developments on the matter remain undisclosed.
FORTUNE: Sam Altman’s Worldcoin eyeing partnerships with PayPal and OpenAIhttps://t.co/8HybS3a9OH— Tree News (@News_Of_Alpha) April 25, 2024
The move is part of Worldcoin’s plans to partner with established players in the industry and solidify its presence in the market. So far, other standing collaborations include with cybersecurity firm Okta, bringing the company’s authentication service within Worldcoin’s reach.
Highlighting its commitment to innovation and collaboration, integration with PayPal and OpenAI would demonstrate the vision to establish itself where identity verification and financial technology converge. Users would experience a secure, decentralized identity and financial network in a volatile market that is also constrained by tough regulatory restrictions.
Meanwhile, the project remains the subject of controversy in different jurisdictions over privacy, data harvesting and regulatory restrictions. After issues with the US, Europe and African authorities, the Worldcoin Foundation recently announced World Chain will be a permissionless, open-source Layer-2 (L2) blockchain due for launch in mid-2024.
World Chain will expand integration with the Worldcoin protocol while at the same time incentivizing users with a World ID.
It would take big news to move the Worldcoin price to the upside, just as it would for the case of BTC. For now, WLD suffers the same fate as its peers in the AI crypto sector. Its peers, including Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), SingularityNET (AGIX), Injective (INJ) and Fetch.ai (FET), are suffering from bearish sentiment spilling over from the BTC market.
Worldcoin price coils up for a breakout
Worldcoin price is trading with a bearish bias, not only suffering overhead pressure from the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), but also technical indicators that suggest bearish sentiment in the market.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains subdued below the 50 mean level. However, a closer look shows that the RSI has recorded higher lows relative to equal lows on the WLD price, interpreted as medium bullish divergence. This coupled with the bullish crossover on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests brewing upside potential.
Bullish momentum could push WLD price out of the upper boundary of the falling wedge pattern. This technical formation hints at a reversal of a downtrend, with a break above the resistance level signaling the opening of a long position.
While the $7.15 level will be a key level to watch, confirmation of further upside will only occur after the RSI flips above the mean level of 50 and the MACD forays into positive territory to show that bulls have taken over the market.
WLD/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if bearish momentum increases, WLD price could roll over below the immediate support at $4.39 before testing the 200 SMA at $4.16. This would produce a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis, with a possible spiral to $3.26, 32% below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple wipes out weekly gains, experts comment on role of Ripple stablecoin
Ripple declined to $0.52 on Thursday, erasing all gains registered earlier this week. Ripple SVP Eric van Miltenburg’s comments on the firm’s stablecoin, and how it is expected to benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP have raised concerns among crypto experts.
Hedera HBAR slips nearly 10% after air is cleared on mistaken link with giant BlackRock
HBAR price is down nearly 10% on Thursday, partly erasing gains inspired by the misinterpreted link with BlackRock. Despite the recent correction, Hedera’s price is up 44% in the past seven days.
The reason behind Bonk’s 105% rise and if you should buy now Premium
Bonk price has shot up 105% in the past five weeks. A retracement into $0.0000216 or the $0.0000152 to $0.0000186 imbalance would be a good buying opportunity. Patient investors can expect double-digit gains from BONK that could extend up to 70%.
Injective price weakness persists despite over 5.9 million INJ tokens burned
Injective price is trading with a bearish bias, stuck in the lower section of the market range. The bearish outlook abounds despite the network's deflationary efforts to pump the price. Coupled with broader market gloom, INJ token’s doomed days may not be over yet.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?