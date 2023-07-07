- Algorand price emerged as one of the slowest recovering assets in the last quarter, noting a consistent decline since February.
- At the moment, more than 97% of the addresses are facing losses majority of whose supply resides in the $0.94 to $02 02 range.
- The entire ALGO supply is dominated by investors, making it vulnerable to panic selling, an example of which can be seen in the last four weeks when 1.4 billion ALGO was sold by holders.
Algorand price has had a rather unimpressive run these past few weeks, crushing its investors' hopes of a recovery on the back of Bitcoin price crossing $30,000. Consequently, investors seem to be choosing what is best for them, i.e., selling to offset losses, but this action of theirs can be significantly more impactful than they can anticipate.
Algorand price continues its descent
Algorand price since late February has been in a consistent decline falling from $0.285 to $0.112 at the time of writing. While most of the other cryptocurrencies in the market have registered extensive to at least some amount of recovery, ALGO failed to do so.
ALGO/US D 1-day chart
This lack of price rise was eventually reflected in ALGO holders' behavior, who began offloading their assets to prevent losses which grew significantly in the past couple of days. This selling mostly came from mid-term holders, i.e., investors who have been holding on to their supply for more than a month but under a year.
In the past month, following no recovery, these addresses started reducing their holdings, decreasing their holdings by more than 145, resulting in their domination coming down too. Mid-term holders now own only 56% of all ALGO, while short-term holders who keep their tokens for less than a month now own 25% of the entire circulating supply.
Algorand supply distribution
Even so, this cohort of investors is responsible for more than 5.43 billion ALGO worth more than $600 million. This makes their moves crucial to the price actions, which, if positive, can lead to recovery, but if negative, corrections are likely.
However, at the moment, it is difficult to expect a bullish outlook from them, given more than 97% of all ALGO holders are facing terrible losses. The concentration of investors underwater grew from 1% in November 2021 to 88% in just two months.
Algorand investors in losses
In the same duration, Algorand price fell from %0.202 to $.0.977, making it necessary for a climb back to this level in order to ensure that the investors are whole again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
