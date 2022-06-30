- Dogecoin price is getting squeezed between the 8-day and 34-day EMAs indicating a volatile move is on the way.
- A 20% upswing to $0.082 seems likely for DOGE if bulls take control of the said breakout.
- Grayscale announced earlier today that it has filed a lawsuit against the SEC for denying a spot Bitcoin ETF listing.
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up. On the other side of the ecosystem, Grayscale, a popular institutional investment company and a digital currency asset manager has filed a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for denying the conversion of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to a spot Bitcoin ETF.
Grayscale puts SEC on the stand
As of June 30, Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of Grayscale announced that they have sued the SEC for denying Bitcoin ETF applications. This development comes after the regulators denied the company’s application to convert their trust into spot Bitcoin ETF.
Additionally, the SEC has also pushed back on multiple ETF filings over the last few years citing concerns like market manipulation, lack of liquidity and so on.
As a result, Grayscale filed a lawsuit against the SEC with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington DC to review the SEC’s order. The case also claims that the regulator violated the Administrative Procedure Act and Securities Exchange Act.
In a recent annnouncement, Grayscale stated that it,
believes in the SEC’s mandate to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets and facilitate capital formation -- and we are deeply disappointed by and vehemently disagree with the SEC's decision to continue to deny spot Bitcoin ETFs from coming to the U.S. market
Despite this move from a crypto company, the markets’ reaction remained muued . Bitcoin price is still hovering directionless around the $20,000 psychological level. Dogecoin price, however, shows signs that it wants to move higher.
Dogecoin price signals its intention
Dogecoin price rallied roughly 60% between June 19 and June 26 and set a swing high at $0.078, just below the high-time-frame resistance barrier at $0.082. This massive uptrend faced exhaustion before retesting a crucial hurdle, resulting in an 18% retracement.
The correction was supported by the 8-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). DOGE is currently trading above the 8-day EMA at $0.067 and the 34-day EMA at $0.072. As the meme coin gets coiled up, the possibility of a volatile move seems more likely.
Assuming the breakout favors the bull, Dogecoin price can rally 20% to retest the $0.082 hurdle. The upside could be capped here, but a resurgence of buying pressure that flips this level into a support floor will signal that bulls want more.
In this case, DOGE could travel another 34% to retest the $0.109 ceiling. This run-up, in total, would constitute a 60% gain and is likely where Dogecoin price forms a local top.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price produces a daily candlestick close below $0.048, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE. This scenario could further evolve into sellers taking control and crashing the meme coin by 70% to $0.014.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why
Polygon’s MATIC price signals bears have re-entered the market. If the profit-taking continues, a cataclysmic fall could occur to breach the $0.31 lows. Polygon's MATIC price could justify the old traders saying that "early buys quickly die".
Is the Safemoon price warning investors of a future rug pull?
Safemoon price shows signs of failure. More decline is expected unless the bulls can hurdle the descending trendline. Safemoon price could experience more decline as the bulls are being tested at the psychological $0.0005000 level.
Is Terra’s LUNA price preparing to double?
Terra’s LUNA price sees compression of 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. LUNA price volume has tapered out considerably amidst June’s downtrend. Invalidation of the uptrend is a breach below $1.60.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: A falling knife or Michael Saylors' sword in stone?
Bitcoin price shows concerning signals as the bears have recently rejected the $22,000 ascension. It appears smart money wants to negotiate for the peer-to-peer digital currency at a much lower price.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.