Since their inception, meme cryptocurrencies have dominated the cryptocurrency industry and the world's financial market. Based on internet memes, these cryptocurrencies provide a variety of real-world use cases and are encouraging the adoption of decentralization in the world of finance.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency that has the potential to provide its users with the same benefits that pioneer meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) provide. This article contains information about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and how it aims to contribute to the cryptocurrency industry, just like Shiba Inu (SHIB) has done.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an altcoin built on the Ethereum blockchain. Launched in 2020 by an anonymous entity called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu (SHIB) originally began as a meme coin but has now developed into a decentralized ecosystem.

Due to its unique features, the popular meme cryptocurrency has gained much attention from influential individuals such as Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk, and large corporations such as AMC Entertainment holdings and Nordstrom.

Understanding the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem

Regarded as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) intends to be the Ethereum-based version of Dogecoin's (DOGE) scrypt-based mining algorithm. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is an open-source, decentralized ecosystem secured by Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The main goal of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is to enable true decentralization in the crypto industry by utilizing its tokens—SHIB, BONE, and LEASH.

The SHIB token is the leading utility and foundational token that powers the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The token with a circulating supply of 549 trillion tokens is listed on ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) of the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Initially set to be a rebase token, the LEASH token is utilized to offer liquidity providers (LP) enticing rewards. This token has a limited total supply of 107 thousand tokens. Finally, with a maximum supply of 250 million tokens, the BONE token is the official governance token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The token grants its holders governance rights and allows them to vote on the decisions concerning the ecosystem.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem possesses several features and services, including:

The ShibaSwap: This decentralized exchange (DEX) platform serves as a safe space for crypto users to trade and exchange cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Doggy DAO: This is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) where the BONE token is used for voting.

The Shiba Inu Incubator: This feature exists to help holders of the Shiba Inu tokens to find the tools they need to bring their inspiration, talent, and unique perspectives to life through art forms such as photography and painting.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Focused on shifting wealth into the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and protecting an essential part of the world’s financial ecosystem, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community-oriented meme cryptocurrency token based on a cute cat.

Although community-oriented tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) are known to be huge wealth generators for community and charity, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to do more than that by building a blockchain ecosystem. It plans to aim for hypergrowth using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering crypto users and enthusiasts access to more content and events that make the blockchain well worth boarding.

What makes Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Unique?

Several features associated with the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem make it different from other meme cryptocurrencies and digital assets on the cryptocurrency market. One of these features is that the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is fundamentally community-oriented. This means that the activities in the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem are governed and regulated by members of its community.

Another unique feature the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem boasts of is the 'No buy tax, no sell tax' policy it employs for users who want to purchase the token. Fortunately, this is accompanied by no charge for the transaction and gas fees when the token is purchased. However, the token intends to develop a dynamic tax system that will enable changes to include fees for specific activities in its ecosystem, including Auto Burn functions, liquidity provider (LP) acquisition, and the Big Eyes Coin Marketing Wallet.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem also intends to create non-fungible token (NFT) collections that will hit the top ten and thus bring joy to the Big Eyes Coin community and value for the BIG token. Furthermore, any profit generated from non-fungible token (NFT) events will go into a burn-or-not-to-burn vote conducted by members of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) community.

What is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Tokenomics?

Contained in its whitepaper, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem possesses tokenomics, referred to as Cuteomics. According to its Cuteomics, there will be a maximum supply of 200 billion BIG tokens. BIG is the native meme utility token that powers the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem. The token will employ a 'No buy tax, no sell tax' mechanism. The token will be allocated as follows:

70% of the total token supply will be offered up for sale during the token's presale phase.

20% of the total token supply will be allocated to several centralized and decentralized exchanges.

5% of the total token supply will be stored in the Big Eyes marketing wallet.

5% of the total token supply will be held to be donated to charity.

Big Eyes Coin's Tax non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will only have a 10% supply of which:

4% will be distributed to the original non-fungible token (NFT) seller,

5% will be distributed to the holders of the non-fungible token (NFT), and

1% will be donated to charity.

What is on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Roadmap?

According to its whitepaper, The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) roadmap is called its "Plan of Action". This four-staged Plan of Action comprises all the events that will take place that will lead to the growth and development of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem. The Plan of Action is as follows:

Stage 1: This is called the Crouch stage. In this stage, the audit of the BIG token will occur three times, and the presale website, PR Machine, Media Stunt, and social channels of the BIG token will be launched. The Big Eyes Coin team also hopes its telegram channel will have 15,000 members at this stage.

Stage 2: This stage is called the Leap stage. It is characterized by several activities including but not limited to the launch of the token on Uniswap, the launch of the BIG token merch shop, the release of non-fungible token (NFT) snippets, and the launch of the Big Eyes SWAP, and the addition of the first Big Eyes bridge.

Stage 3: This is the Run stage and it features the release of the Big Eyes non-fungible token (NFT), the holding of the First NFT Exclusive Event, and the refreshing of the Big Eyes Coin Community Digital Stickers. Other events that will occur in this stage are contained in the Big Eyes whitepaper.

Stage 4: Known as the Catwalk stage, the events in this stage include the donation of $1 million to charity, the evolution of the Big Eyes NFTs, the addition of more swaps, and the creation of bridges between more chains.

In conclusion, it can be quite risky to purchase cryptocurrencies because of the volatility of the cryptocurrency market. However, the features associated with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) make it a potentially safe and profitable cryptocurrency for crypto users and enthusiasts to purchase.

