Binance Coin price reveals the start of a head-and-shoulders pattern.

If complete, this technical formation forecasts an 18% crash to $225.26.

A daily candlestick close above $307.5 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.

Binance Coin price has been on a retracement move since a local top in early August. During its descent, BNB also seems to be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern. While the confirmation is yet to arrive, speculators can realize good gains if they get in early, but the risks are also high.

Binance Coin price in a new phase

Binance Coin price action since July 23 seems to be forming head-and-shoulders. This technical pattern contains three swing highs, with the central one being the tallest, while the ones on either side are comparable in height.

Currently, Binance Coin price is forming the right shoulder, hence it is unsure if this development will go through. However, eager investors can wait for BNB to produce a lower low on the four-hour time frame.

So a lower low relative to the August 24 swing low at $294.20 would confirm the start of a downtrend. In such a case, investors can expect Binance Coin price to revisit the $275 support floor. A retest of this level will confirm the head-and-shoulders formation.

The technical setup forecasts an 18% downswing to $225.26, obtained by measuring the height of the central peak and adding it to the breakout point. Hence, a breakdown of the horizontal support level connecting the three swing highs at $275 will reveal the start of an 18% sell-off.

In such a case, market participants can expect BNB to crash to $225.26, but the $243.14 barrier could pose some threat to bears’ plans by prematurely halting the down leg.

BNB/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Binance Coin price manages to produce a lower low relative to $294.20, it will indicate a weakness in bears. However, a higher high above $307.5 will invalidate the bearish thesis. This development could see Binance Coin price attempt a rally to $336.