- Binance Coin price reveals the start of a head-and-shoulders pattern.
- If complete, this technical formation forecasts an 18% crash to $225.26.
- A daily candlestick close above $307.5 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Binance Coin price has been on a retracement move since a local top in early August. During its descent, BNB also seems to be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern. While the confirmation is yet to arrive, speculators can realize good gains if they get in early, but the risks are also high.
Binance Coin price in a new phase
Binance Coin price action since July 23 seems to be forming head-and-shoulders. This technical pattern contains three swing highs, with the central one being the tallest, while the ones on either side are comparable in height.
Currently, Binance Coin price is forming the right shoulder, hence it is unsure if this development will go through. However, eager investors can wait for BNB to produce a lower low on the four-hour time frame.
So a lower low relative to the August 24 swing low at $294.20 would confirm the start of a downtrend. In such a case, investors can expect Binance Coin price to revisit the $275 support floor. A retest of this level will confirm the head-and-shoulders formation.
The technical setup forecasts an 18% downswing to $225.26, obtained by measuring the height of the central peak and adding it to the breakout point. Hence, a breakdown of the horizontal support level connecting the three swing highs at $275 will reveal the start of an 18% sell-off.
In such a case, market participants can expect BNB to crash to $225.26, but the $243.14 barrier could pose some threat to bears’ plans by prematurely halting the down leg.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Binance Coin price manages to produce a lower low relative to $294.20, it will indicate a weakness in bears. However, a higher high above $307.5 will invalidate the bearish thesis. This development could see Binance Coin price attempt a rally to $336.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
