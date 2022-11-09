Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?

- Solana price has formed a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern on the one-week chart.
- This technical formation triggered a breakout that forecasts an 88% crash for SOL.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur if the altcoin flips the $32.91 hurdle into a support floor on theweekly time frame.
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
The underpinning reason for this volatility and sheer bearishness is due to the recent developments between Binance and FTX CEOs, Changpeng Zhao(CZ) and Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), respectively.
After Coindesk’s initial report and CZ’s comments, the FTX exchange faced massive withdrawals and a liquidity crunch, which eventually led to the two behemoths coming into agreement on a “strategic transaction.”
Although Binance is acquiring FTX, the details of the deals are undisclosed.
1) Hey all: I have a few announcements to make.— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 8, 2022
Things have come full circle, and https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX’s first, and last, investors are the same: we have come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance for https://t.co/DWPOotRHcX (pending DD etc.).
Solana price at a crucial stage
Solana price set up a head-and-shoulders setup between April 2021 and August 22. This technical formation contains three peaks resembling the shape of a head and two shoulders. This development represents the end of an uptrend and the incoming of a trend reversal.
The 88% target for this setup is obtained by measuring the distance between the head’s highest point and the neckline, which connects the lowest points of the pattern. Interestingly, the volatility in the second week of Novemberpushed Solana price to break below the neckline, leading to a 36% downswing.
From a purely theoretical standpoint, adding the 88% downswing to the breakout point at $32.18 reveals a target of $3.75. However, the $4.42 support level could cut this downswing short.
Going forward, investors can expect a minor bounce that could propel Solana price to $25. This area is a good place to enter another short position with $15.9 as the target. This level is where the volume profile bulges out, suggesting that there are buyers in the area.
A breakdown of $15.9 could result in a steep correction to the final destination at $4.42,
SOLUSDT 1-week chart
While things are looking gloomy for Solana price, the bearish thesis can be invalidated if SOL bulls manage to flip $32.91. This level is the highest volume traded level since April 2020, and a weekly candlestick close above it will resolve the bearish outlook for SOL.
Such a development opens up the bullish path for Solana price to revisit the $47.45 hurdle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Elliott Wave View: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) selling pressure should persist [Video]
Short term Elliott Wave view in Bitcoin (BTCUSD) suggests the decline from August 15, 2022 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from August 15, wave 1 ended at 18157 and rally in wave 2 ended at 21473.
Will Solana price sink to $5 as Binance looks to acquire FTX?
Solana price shows a steep correction that has pushed it below a few critical levels in the last 48 hours. This development has triggered a multi-year bearish outlook that could knock SOL down to single-digit levels.
Terra's Luna Classic price takes retail bulls to the butcher, here's how low LUNC could fall
Terra's Luna Classic price is witnessing a devastating market decline. Now that new yearly lows have been established for the LUNC token, the downtrend targets extreme levels below. Key levels have been identified to gauge Luna Classic's potential landing ground.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Volatility surges during midterm Elections
Bitcoin price is currently down 11% on the day after the bears have reversed nearly all of a recent 7% upswing. On Tuesday, November 8, during US midterm elections, the peer-to-peer digital currency shows a surge of volatility on smaller time frames.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.