Will Shiba Inu price resume its uptrend with the world premiere of WAGMI Temple Hub?

Shiba Inu metaverse’s WAGMI Temple Hub will open for its world premiere at Austin, Texas.

Shiba Inu is one of the XR Experience Spotlights at the interactive media festival SXSW.

SHIB is trading sideways after a short-term uptrend and yielded 8.3% losses for holders since February 23.

Shiba Inu team is set to open its metaverse hub, WAGMI Temple for world premiere at an interactive media festival SXSW in Austin, Texas. SHIB Army, the SHIB holder community is anticipating a bullish shift in sentiment in response to the premiere. The Dogecoin-killer token is currently trading sideways after a short-term uptrend.

Shiba Inu gears up for WAGMI Temple world premiere in Texas

Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, is preparing one of its metaverse destinations for a world premiere. The WAGMI Temple Hub is a location in the SHIB metaverse that will open for viewing for participants of SXSW, the interactive media festival in Austin, Texas.

The SHIB team is one of the XR Experience Spotlights at the festival.

The festival features music, video and interactive media in its exhibits, inviting participants to interact with elements of the experience spotlights like SHIB Metaverse’s temple. The Shiba Inu holder community, SHIB Army, is excited at the prospective unveiling of a metaverse site at the festival.

The WAGMI Temple is the first of 11 hubs in the SHIB metaverse and is named after the crypto rallying cry of “We’re All Going to Make It.” WAGMI will offer attendees a realm with meditation, natural beauty and spirituality in the metaverse, taking them through the history of SHIB and the token’s discovery and decentralized roots.

What this means for Shiba Inu price?

The world premiere of the first of 11 hubs in the SHIB metaverse is expected to typically have a bullish influence on the sentiment among Shiba Inu token holders. SHIB is currently trading sideways after a short-term uptrend.

In the presence of a bullish catalyst SHIB could recoup its losses and resume its uptrend that started in January 2023.